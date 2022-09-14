Workforce Partnership Gets $10 Million to Train for Emergency Services and Healthcare Jobs

Brian Maienschein speaks at a press conference announcing the $10 million grant. Courtesy of the Workforce Partnership

Assemblymember Brian Maienschein has secured $10 million in state funding to help the San Diego Workforce Partnership provide training for jobs in emergency services, public administration and healthcare.

The grant will be used to recruit, train and place San Diegans in jobs as EMTs, paramedics and firefighters, as well as positions in public administration and variety of healthcare sectors.

“By equipping job seekers with the necessary skills to help them become assets to local employers, the Workforce Partnership has proved to be a driving force in improving employment search and training opportunities in San Diego County,” said Maienschein at a press conference on Tuesday announcing the grant.

“I am confident that the funding I secured in the state budget will help enrich and broaden the scope of their services to benefit countless others in our region,” he said.

Peter Callstrom, CEO of the Workforce Partnership, said the training would specifically provide opportunities for women and people of color..

“It is important that women and people of color have the same access to high-quality jobs and sustainable wages that will create a more diverse and equitable workforce that reflects the diversity of our region,” said Callstrom. “Assemblymember Maienschein’s visionary investment will allow us to break down barriers and ensure better opportunities for job seekers to succeed.”

The nonprofit Workforce Partnership provides job hunters with essential skills and tools to help them gain employment and enrich the local economy. Services include career fairs, training, internships and layoff transition.