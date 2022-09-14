ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Patterson Park After School Program

What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
Social Art

Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
Greenway Art Festival

Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, the festival will be located at the Old Fort Park trailhead, 916 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) will be available for purchase during...
Art Connection

Bring your own supplies and projects and work alongside like-minded artists for inspiration and creativity. Limit 10 Room 406.
"Seussical" at Springhouse Theatre Trip

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical ex- travaganza bringing all your favorite Dr. Seuss characters to life. Fee includes transportation and production. No meal stop. Cost: $27 Limit: 15 Deadline: July 31.
Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro

The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
