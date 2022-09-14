Read full article on original website
Patterson Park After School Program
What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
Saturday Surprise Fitness at PCC
Start your weekend with a workout! Join us for a weekly rotation of some of your favorite classes. Scheduling will vary from month to month.
Social Art
Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
Greenway Art Festival
Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, the festival will be located at the Old Fort Park trailhead, 916 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) will be available for purchase during...
Art Connection
Bring your own supplies and projects and work alongside like-minded artists for inspiration and creativity. Limit 10 Room 406.
"Seussical" at Springhouse Theatre Trip
Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical ex- travaganza bringing all your favorite Dr. Seuss characters to life. Fee includes transportation and production. No meal stop. Cost: $27 Limit: 15 Deadline: July 31.
Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro
The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
