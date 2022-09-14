Read full article on original website
What Is Tequila Made From? What to Know About Tequila’s Ingredients
Tequila is made from Blue Weber agave. Done. Shortest article ever. Well, actually, there’s a little more to it. But that’s the short answer. All “tequila”—from your $23 bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold to your $250 bottle of Tears of Llorona Extra Ańejo—gets its foundation from Blue Weber agave. Now, the process behind how the Blue Weber agave makes its way into the aforementioned bottles—and if anything else is added—is a different story. Learn more about the 7 Steps to Producing Tequila.
CJNG Cartel Boss El Mencho’s Bitter Enemy Was Just Arrested in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym), who later broke away from the group, and reportedly founded a rival cartel to wage war against them. Erick Valencia Salazar, known as El 85, was detained by the Mexican...
El Chapo's nephew gunned down in town square as revelers celebrated Mexico's Independence Day on Thursday
A nephew of the notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was gunned down at an outdoor event where residents were celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day. Edel Guzmán, 36, was shot early Thursday morning at the main square in the Chihuahua municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo.
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Wants Cash For a Netflix Show Based On Her Life
A top Mexican narco queen who’s fast becoming a celebrity is suing Netflix and Spanish TV outlet Telemundo for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life without her approval. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, who was known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is looking to...
travelnoire.com
The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico
The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel
Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
Ancient skeleton found in underwater cave in Mexico threatened by Maya Train project
A prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded at the end of the last ice age 8,000 years ago, according to a cave-diving archaeologist on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Archaeologist Octavio del Rio said he and fellow diver Peter Broger saw the shattered skull and...
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
The Silent Zone is Mexico's "Bermuda Triangle" and it was created by a U.S. military accident
The Mapimi Silent Zone, North MexicoCredit: Cryptocône; CC-BY-SA-3.0 There is a Zone of Silence in Mexico called the Mapimi Silent Zone where it is claimed that radio signals and any other form of communications cannot be received or transmitted.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Human skeleton found in Mexican cave that flooded 8,000 years ago
A prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded at the end of the last ice age 8,000 years ago, according to an archaeologist and cave diver on Mexico's Caribbean coast.Sept. 14, 2022.
Mexican Independence Day 2022: The history of the day and how is it celebrated?
Every year on 16 September, Mexicans at home and across the world gather to celebrate their country’s independence from colonial rule more than two centuries ago.The date marks the beginning of the country’s emergence from Spanish rule in the early 19th century, when a Catholic priest in the Mexican town of Dolores made a call for Mexico to become free.While Mexico did not become independent until 11 years later, in 1821, the passionate speech given by a figure known as Father Hidalgo is widely remembered as the beginning of the end of Spanish rule.Here’s everything you need to know about Mexican...
VCHOS Food Truck Is Putting El Salvadorian Food on the Map — Serving Up Much More Than Pupusas
We grew up with comida en la casa, but we also want to support those who make us comida en la calle. That’s why this Latinx Heritage Month, mitú has partnered with El Jimador to spotlight small business owners to aid the Latino Community Foundation. Juntos, we build on our efforts to foster inclusivity and amplify Latinx voices.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prehistoric skeleton discovered in a cave system in Mexico has forced constructions to stop
Archaeologists discovered a human skeleton that was sticking out of the bottom of the flooded cave on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Evidently, the cave was flooded 8000-years-ago by the end of the last ice age. A prehistoric skeleton. The skeleton was discovered by archaeologist Octavio del Rio diver Peter Broger, as...
