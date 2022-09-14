ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Virginia

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJLA) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the six-mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. EDT. A preliminary investigation revealed...
Ohio Department of Commerce launches Recovery Within Reach program

Families living with opioid use disorder often don’t understand the financial costs of treatment programs or how to find financial support, a recent statewide survey of financial advisers shows. The Ohio Department of Commerce recently announced a statewide initiative to change that by both empowering financial advisers and educating...
Ohio reports under 20,600 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 20,600 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 20,552 new cases, 626 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 48 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 99 deaths. Last Thursday, September 1, 2022, Ohio...
Ohio customers have chance to win free Wendy's breakfast for a year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wendy's is giving customers in Ohio a chance to win free breakfast for a year as well as thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. The Breakfast Matching Game runs now through Sunday, Oct. 9, and is free to play. Customers can visit the game...
Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
