WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Virginia
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJLA) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the six-mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. EDT. A preliminary investigation revealed...
Martha's Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator says migrants 'have to move somewhere else'
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (TND) — A homeless shelter coordinator in Martha's Vineyard has said that the migrants being flown to her town by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "have to move somewhere else." On Wednesday, DeSantis flew roughly 50 migrants to the ritzy resort island as part of its relocation...
Ohio Department of Commerce launches Recovery Within Reach program
Families living with opioid use disorder often don’t understand the financial costs of treatment programs or how to find financial support, a recent statewide survey of financial advisers shows. The Ohio Department of Commerce recently announced a statewide initiative to change that by both empowering financial advisers and educating...
Ohio reports under 20,600 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 20,600 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 20,552 new cases, 626 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 48 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 99 deaths. Last Thursday, September 1, 2022, Ohio...
13 Ohio schools named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. Department of Education has named 13 Ohio schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Schools are recognized based on overall academic performances or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Canfield – Canfield Village Middle School, Canfield Local School District. Canfield...
Ohio customers have chance to win free Wendy's breakfast for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wendy's is giving customers in Ohio a chance to win free breakfast for a year as well as thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. The Breakfast Matching Game runs now through Sunday, Oct. 9, and is free to play. Customers can visit the game...
Maryland private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
(WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. "Twenty-one of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline, post-pandemic...
Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
McDonald's manager charged with stealing more than $100K from restaurant, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A McDonald's employee in Florida was arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from the restaurant, according to authorities. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jon Smith was charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing the money while employed as the fast-food restaurant's store manager.
