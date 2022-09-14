Power restored after Cloverdale outage

Power was restored Wednesday afternoon to about 5,000 homes and businesses in Cloverdale following an outage that lasted about an hour and a half, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The power failure began just before 3 p.m., according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

It was caused by wrapping materials from a lumber yard coming into contact with a power line enabled with PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings on Geysers Road, Contreras said.

Those settings turns off power in one-tenth of a second if a fault, such as a tree limb or bird hitting a power line, is detected, according to Contreras.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.