WJCL
Fiona forecast to reach hurricane strength...where the storm tracks in the days ahead
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days...potentially reaching hurricane strength next week. Forecast models track Fiona to the west-northwest this weekend, with a turn to the north expected by Tuesday or Wednesday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place this weekend for Puerto Rico and the...
WJCL
Tracking Fiona and your weekend forecast
Check out the updated videocast for the latest on Tropical Storm Fiona and where the system moves next. Plus a breakdown of rain chances this weekend for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief Meteorologist.
wtxl.com
Waking up Wednesday to coolest temperatures in months
TALLAHASSEE — Drier air is here to stay for a few days!. We cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm near the coast. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days!. Highs Tuesday jump to the upper 80s with a few low 90s.
WALB 10
South Ga. peanut harvest underway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
Don’t break out the sweaters yet: Ga. sheriff issues ‘scam warning’ for false fall
ATLANTA — We know you’ve been enjoying the cool temperatures with your long sleeves and boots but don’t fall for it. It’s Mother Nature’s trick and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people. We have all been victims of this horrible weather...
wtvy.com
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WALB 10
Georgia Peanut Tour brings in record attendance
Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new COVID-19 booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low. Dougherty Co. Health Department's COVID testing kiosk up...
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022
ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
wgxa.tv
We bid a fond farewell and good luck to our friend, face, and voice, Victoria De Cardenas
After years of anchoring WGXA News in Middle Georgia and FOX31 News in southwest Georgia, Victoria De Cardenas is moving on to the next chapter in her journalism career. We want to, from the bottom of all of our hearts, wish her the best of luck and say thank you for all of her hard work, dedication, tutelage, and friendship that she's given us all.
A rare draft copy of the U.S. Constitution will be on display in Georgia tomorrow
SAVANNAH — The Georgia Historical Society will publicly display Abraham Baldwin’s draft copy of the United States Constitution on Friday, Sept. 16 during a free open house event in commemoration of Constitution Day. One of about twelve still in existence, the draft includes the handwritten margin notes of...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
WALB 10
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
WALB 10
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway. “My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell. She...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
WALB 10
‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is in full swing and the Peach State is expected to be a highly watched state once again. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Herschel Walker. WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for a one-on-one with Warnock. Watch below:
