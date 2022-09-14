ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

Tracking Fiona and your weekend forecast

Check out the updated videocast for the latest on Tropical Storm Fiona and where the system moves next. Plus a breakdown of rain chances this weekend for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief Meteorologist.
wtxl.com

Waking up Wednesday to coolest temperatures in months

TALLAHASSEE — Drier air is here to stay for a few days!. We cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm near the coast. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days!. Highs Tuesday jump to the upper 80s with a few low 90s.
WALB 10

South Ga. peanut harvest underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
wtvy.com

Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WALB 10

Georgia Peanut Tour brings in record attendance

Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new COVID-19 booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low. Dougherty Co. Health Department's COVID testing kiosk up...
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
WSAV News 3

12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
WALB 10

Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
