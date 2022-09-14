ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

thefreshtoast.com

Thai Lawmakers Withdraw Marijuana Bill — Here’s Why

The move comes just three months after Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana. Lawmakers in Thailand decided to withdraw a piece of legislation regulating the broader use of cannabis in the country. According to Bloomberg, the bill was sent back to the committee for further revision after a 198 to 136 vote by members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
WORLD
thefreshtoast.com

This Congressman Says Ending Marijuana Testing Could Solve Labor Disputes

A congressman from Oregon believes that eliminating workplace drug tests would result in more people applying for railroad worker positions. A congressman from Oregon claims that ending marijuana testing might help resolve the rising disputes that exist between railroad workers and their employees, which could potentially affect the entire country.
OREGON STATE
WEKU

As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it

If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
AGRICULTURE
thefreshtoast.com

Whoa! Here’s How Many Pennsylvania Voters Want To Legalize Marijuana

Pennsylvania is one of 19 US states where marijuana possession is penalized with possible imprisonment and a criminal record. The majority of Pennsylvanians want to see recreational marijuana legalized, according to a recent CBS News poll that shows 66% of registered voters support the cannabis policy reform, while 34% oppose it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA awards nearly $3 billion for climate-smart ag projects

Today the USDA is set to announce $2.8 billion in cost-share grants for 70 projects aimed at reducing American agriculture’s carbon footprint. The initiative, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, was announced earlier this year with $1 billion in funding available. The agency says the application response was so overwhelming they worked to make more than $3 billion available through the Commodity Credit Corporation.
AGRICULTURE
nationalinterest.org

On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice

The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Farm Agency to Triple Investment in Climate-Friendly Farming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $3 billion in projects to reduce climate-harming emissions from farming and forestry, tripling the funding it had initially envisioned for the program, the agency announced on Wednesday. The investment is part of a broader effort by the administration of...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

USDA Taps Trust Protocol to Lead Climate Smart Cotton Program

The U.S Cotton Trust Protocol announced Wednesday it will be the lead and is the recipient of the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program, which will receive $90 million in funding as one of those selected as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot projects. The project will build markets for climate-smart cotton and provide technical and financial assistance to more than 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers to advance adoption of climate smart practices on more than 1 million acres. This will allow the production of more than 4 million bales of Climate Smart Cotton over five...
AGRICULTURE
