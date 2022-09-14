Read full article on original website
Related
thefreshtoast.com
Is SAFE Banking Act Getting Closer To Passage? Senators Agree This Issue Is At Play
Rep. Ed Perlmutter said the SAFE Banking bill “obviously is a public safety issue. It is a tax issue. It is an issue of civil justice (…) We can get this done. We will get this done. We need some more Republican cosponsors.”. Sponsors of the Secure and...
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
Big Agriculture and the Farm Bureau Help Lead a Charge Against SEC Rules Aimed at Corporate Climate Transparency
As drought continued to grip huge stretches of American farmland last week, decimating some crops and forcing farmers to plow under others or sell off livestock, a small, but critically related bureaucratic step advanced in Washington. Over the past year the Securities and Exchange Commission, the country’s top financial regulator,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefreshtoast.com
Thai Lawmakers Withdraw Marijuana Bill — Here’s Why
The move comes just three months after Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana. Lawmakers in Thailand decided to withdraw a piece of legislation regulating the broader use of cannabis in the country. According to Bloomberg, the bill was sent back to the committee for further revision after a 198 to 136 vote by members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
thefreshtoast.com
This Congressman Says Ending Marijuana Testing Could Solve Labor Disputes
A congressman from Oregon believes that eliminating workplace drug tests would result in more people applying for railroad worker positions. A congressman from Oregon claims that ending marijuana testing might help resolve the rising disputes that exist between railroad workers and their employees, which could potentially affect the entire country.
As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it
If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
thefreshtoast.com
Whoa! Here’s How Many Pennsylvania Voters Want To Legalize Marijuana
Pennsylvania is one of 19 US states where marijuana possession is penalized with possible imprisonment and a criminal record. The majority of Pennsylvanians want to see recreational marijuana legalized, according to a recent CBS News poll that shows 66% of registered voters support the cannabis policy reform, while 34% oppose it.
RELATED PEOPLE
thefreshtoast.com
Nevada District Judge Rules Cannabis Can No Longer Be Classified As A Schedule 1 Drug
With medical cannabis programs deeply entrenched in the state of Nevada, cannabis’ designation appears to fly in the face of well-established known medicinal uses of the drug. This article has been reposted with permission from Benzinga. A Nevada judge has ruled on a closely-followed lawsuit that could have precedent...
Scaling Up: Pork producers are becoming more specialized
This is the second in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. The days of breeding, weaning and raising hogs on the same farm for the animal’s entire lifetime are waning.
Agriculture Online
USDA awards nearly $3 billion for climate-smart ag projects
Today the USDA is set to announce $2.8 billion in cost-share grants for 70 projects aimed at reducing American agriculture’s carbon footprint. The initiative, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, was announced earlier this year with $1 billion in funding available. The agency says the application response was so overwhelming they worked to make more than $3 billion available through the Commodity Credit Corporation.
nationalinterest.org
On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice
The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Farm Agency to Triple Investment in Climate-Friendly Farming
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $3 billion in projects to reduce climate-harming emissions from farming and forestry, tripling the funding it had initially envisioned for the program, the agency announced on Wednesday. The investment is part of a broader effort by the administration of...
USDA Taps Trust Protocol to Lead Climate Smart Cotton Program
The U.S Cotton Trust Protocol announced Wednesday it will be the lead and is the recipient of the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program, which will receive $90 million in funding as one of those selected as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot projects. The project will build markets for climate-smart cotton and provide technical and financial assistance to more than 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers to advance adoption of climate smart practices on more than 1 million acres. This will allow the production of more than 4 million bales of Climate Smart Cotton over five...
US EPA set to finalize rule on state sales of higher-ethanol gasoline blend - Regan
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intends to finalize a rule before next summer to allow the year-round sale of gasoline blended with a higher level of ethanol in several states, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Tuesday.
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture
The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ethanol May Drive Inflation, is Bad for the Environment, Study Finds
A new study reveals something surprising about America's supposedly eco-friendly energy policies. Ethanol, a biofuel derived from plants, is actually bad for the environment, the study found.
Comments / 0