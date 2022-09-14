Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Highlights: Nampa defeats Kuna in 5A SIC showdown
The Nampa Bulldogs improved to 3-1 Friday night after defeating the Kuna Kavemen (3-2) 45-23. Nampa has won three-straight games since Week 1.
KIVI-TV
Albertsons Stadium unveiling new "Locals Corner" for all home games this season
BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium is unveiling their new project, "Local's Corner," in the stadium. It is a section of the stadium that will be designated for local breweries to sell beer. Along with the local's corner, the stadium will have food trucks around the parking lot in "Broncos Alley." Food trucks have been invited to the stadium before, but this year there is a larger emphasis on the experience as a whole, which is why breweries have now been invited to join.
KTVB
'A classic Boise State Bronco': Alexander Teubner's preparation paying dividends
BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week on the Jay's Sports Bar podcast, former Boise State great Shane Williams-Rhodes said the most impressive thing about last week's victory in New Mexico was the defense's ability to dominate without it's best player. Standout safety JL Skinner was sidelined with an injury,...
KIVI-TV
Boise State home opener is this weekend. Here are some Albertsons Stadium rules to remember.
BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos are playing their home opener on Saturday afternoon against the University of Tennessee-Martin. Before you go, here are the things to keep in mind about attending the games. Security. Metal detectors at each public entrance. No weapons (including pepper spray) No outside noisemakers. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
KTVB
Alexander Teubner shines in first Boise State start
Starting in place of JL Skinner against New Mexico, the former walk on shined in Albuquerque. Teubner finished with four total tackles, including a tackle for loss.
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVB
This Day In Sports: The Broncos’ introduction to the SEC
Boise State plays its first-ever game against a team from the Southeastern Conference, facing Arkansas and former BSU coach Houston Nutt. It was a different atmosphere down South, and it took the Broncos awhile to settle down as they fell behind 24-0 in the second quarter. It looked like the Razorbacks would be able to name the score. But after a couple of Nick Calaycay field goals late in the second quarter, Bart Hendricks opened the third by marching Boise State 56-yards and capping the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Shay Swan. A two-point conversion throw to Lou Fanucchi made it a 10-point game.
Who Does Morgan Wallen Love More… Utah or Idaho?
Following Morgan Wallen's concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa last Friday, he continued his tour and performed the very next night in Salt Lake City, UT. However, fans quickly noticed he didn't say anything on social media about being in Idaho, all while he was actively posting content to his Instagram about being in Utah.
drifttravel.com
What’s Happening this Fall in Boise, Idaho
Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Follow the locals to this fall’s hottest happenings:. Art...
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. UT Martin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
After two games on the road, the Boise State Broncos are heading back home. They will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos should still be riding high after a win, while UT Martin will be looking to right the ship.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise Mayor collecting support for passenger train service to Salt Lake City
BOISE, Idaho — It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We're...
Caldwell City Council expected to sign resolution supporting passenger train service
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council on Thursday evening will consider a resolution to support restoration of Amtrak passenger rail service through southwestern Idaho, similar to the stance Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has taken on the issue. Resolution No. 315-22 supports the restoration of the Pioneer Line, which...
Comments / 0