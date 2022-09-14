Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: Grants target state teacher, nursing shortages
Southeastern Louisiana University (Courtesy of Flickr) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. SLU gets grant to address teacher shortage. Southeastern Louisiana University received a grant...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
bossierpress.com
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SELECTS SUSAN MACLAY AS INTERIM DIRECTOR FOR LOUISIANA OFFICE OF STATE MUSEUMS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the selection of Susan Maclay as the Interim Director for the Louisiana Office of State Museums. Since 2001, Maclay has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation in New Orleans. The Foundation is a public-private partnership providing support and services to the Office of Louisiana State Museums.
Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
Natchitoches Times
BOM Bank wins bid for Train Depot rehabilitation project
BOM Bank has received the bid to fund a $2 million loan for the City of Natchitoches’ Train Depot Rehabilitation Project. The City of Natchitoches, Cane River National Heritage Area (CRNHA), Cane River Creole National Historical Park (CRNHP) and DSW Construction hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Depot Rehabilitation Project Jan. 13.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
KTBS
Parishes with the most seniors in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
klax-tv.com
Caring Choices Mental Health Facility Raises Awareness for Gambling Addiction in Louisiana
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 250,000 adults have gambling problems. Pathological gambling is more common than you think. Gambling Treatment Clinician Crystal Hill says, “I actually have an aunt who is in her 70s and she suffered from gambling addiction. She’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston residents able to sign petition for expanded alcohol sales
Ruston citizens have the chance to sign a petition to call for an election to allow expanded alcohol sales within the city limits. Louisiana state law require 25 percent of registered voters within the city limits of Ruston, which would equate to approximately 2,800 signatures. If enough signatures are collected, the election would be March 25, 2023.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
Natchitoches Times
BPCC on location registration event set for Sept. 17
Bossier Parish Community College is bringing the college registration process to Natchitoches and its surrounding community with its next ‘BPCC On Location’ event. BPCC On Location offers a personalized, one-stop registration for new students. A team of faculty and staff will be available to help prospective students with admissions, financial aid, the college entrance process, and will be able to complete course registration process in advance for up to an entire year of classes.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:. $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. $1,130,627.15...
KTBS
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
WDSU
Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
