GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person who broke into a Green Bay church is being sought by police. Investigators hope an image from security video will lead to an arrest. The burglary was a shock to the pastor at Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, which just opened on Green Bay’s near-west side. The church on the 500-block of S. Oakdale Ave. just held its first Sunday service last weekend.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO