Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
radioplusinfo.com
9-16-22 retired fdl county circuit judges honored
The Fond du Lac County Bar Association recognized four retired Fond du Lac County Circuit judges Thursday unveiling their portraits on the second floor of the Fond du Lac city-county government center. Photo L-R Paul Czisny, Peter Grimm, Richard Nuss, Robert Wirtz, Gary Sharpe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc family fundraising for handicap-accessible van for daughter with serious health issues
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is rallying behind a teenage girl and her family, as she continues to face serious life-long health issues. Thirteen-year-old Gracie Clark is full of love and many smiles. She loves listening to music, especially Elvis, and most importantly, she loves going on car rides.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers
The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Analysis of the latest Marquette election poll
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll raises some questions about the remainder of the campaign season (see related story). September’s poll numbers in the U.S. Senate race were much different than a month ago. Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes went from 7 points ahead to 1 point behind incumbent Ron Johnson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools
MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
seehafernews.com
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc
The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person who broke into a Green Bay church is being sought by police. Investigators hope an image from security video will lead to an arrest. The burglary was a shock to the pastor at Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, which just opened on Green Bay’s near-west side. The church on the 500-block of S. Oakdale Ave. just held its first Sunday service last weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%
The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
WBAY Green Bay
Walk for Wildlife this weekend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday, Sept. 17, you can help raise money for orphaned and injured animals. Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Dr., in Green Bay is hosting its annual Walk for Wildlife. It starts at 8 A.M., and families stroll down a scenic two-and-a-half mile trail or a quarter-mile paved walk for strollers.
WBAY Green Bay
State investigators remove drug waste from Manawa apartment complex
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - Manawa Police say state investigators removed “drug waste” from an apartment building Tuesday. At about 2:52 p.m., police received a call from an apartment manager in the 400 block of Center Street. A cleaning employee had located “drug equipment” in a garbage can in a common area bathroom.
WBAY Green Bay
Community First Fox Cities Marathon runners, on their mark, get set
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - About 3,500 runners are expected to take part in Community First Fox Cities Marathon events over the weekend -- plus another 1,800 volunteers handing out water and Gatorade and cheering on the runners. The 26.2-mile race goes all over the Fox Cities, starting in Menasha on...
Comments / 1