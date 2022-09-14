ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CBS 42

LSU student killed in overnight shooting on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government St. LSU is confirming that the woman killed in this shooting was Allison Rice. Rice was from Geismar and a student at LSU. LSU released a statement after learning about […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet

BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Belle of Baton Rouge Casino poised to move ashore

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will be moving to land after the Gaming Control Board approved the $35 million plan Thursday. “Well, today the board approved the resolution to allow the Belle of Baton Rouge to go land-based,” said Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Long-vacant downtown Baton Rouge building under contract for apartments

A Florida developer is planning to develop and own 10 loft apartments in a long-vacant building in downtown Baton Rouge, the developer’s local agent says. The two-story building at 232 Lafayette St. across from the Hilton Capitol Center is under contract for about $1 million and is in the due diligence period, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which represented the buyer and the seller.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Capitol High School closer to being reintegrated into EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capitol High School is one step closer to being reintegrated into the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. During a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, school board members unanimously voted to bring Capitol High back into the school district. The Louisiana State Board of Elementary...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 EBR schools named National Blue Ribbon schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area schools are being recognized nationally for achieving excellence. The U.S. Department of Education named LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day School as 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. According to the department, both schools rank in the top 15 percent of the state on academic indicators and graduation rates, and are recognized as “exemplary high performing.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: LSU, Southern share a football field and a vision for a better Louisiana

Southern University football coach Eric Dooley may have seen it all before. Not even a year ago, in fact. It was Nov. 20, 2021 when Dooley, then coach at Prairie View A&M in Texas, led his Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference into College Station to play the home team and Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M Aggies before a packed house at Kyle Field. What a fearsome place to play. Halftime score: 38-0; final score: A&M 52-3 — a 49-point margin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
BATON ROUGE, LA

