Ninnekah, OK

Former Ninnekah Superintendent Facing Rape, Domestic Assault Charges

By Haley Weger
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
A former Ninnekah superintendent is facing sexual assault charges.

Todd Bunch was arrested on a warrant issued Tuesday on charges of rape and domestic assault.

Bunch posted his $100,000 bond on Wednesday.

The affidavit contains gruesome details of a rape and assault. The victim claims she had been in an on and off relationship with Bunch since August of 2018.

In the document, the victim claims the assault occurred back on June 8 at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City. Her and Bunch were at the hotel for a work event.

Hotel staff took pictures of the room following a call about a security concern from a person staying in a room next to Bunch’s. That person claims they heard a woman screaming.

The pictures show make-up and blood smeared across the pillows in the room.

“His attorney took him before the judge and that indicated that he was not a flight risk and the bond was reduced to $100,000 and the bond was paid,” said attorney Cameron Spradling.

After posting bail, Bunch took to social media, posting a quote, “You cannot save them. They will try to destroy you in any way they can.”

“Now we have allegations that Todd Bunch is a predator,” said attorney Cameron Spradling.

Bunch has been accused of assault three times in Garvin County.

Bunch was acquitted of domestic abuse back in 2018.

The stories from the accuser in 2018 and the one from this week are eerily similar. They both detailed Bunch using a pillow to try to suffocate them.

The most recent affidavit reads: "She said he grabbed a pillow and placed it over her face. She said she was moving her head around and he grabbed a bigger pillow and placed it over face. said she was screaming but the pillow muffled her scream."

The previous testimony from the 2018 victim said: “And he got the pillow and with his hands he smooshed it over my face where he was trying to kill me. He cut off my breathing. Cupping my face with the pillow to where I could not breathe.”

In July, a judge granted a protective order against Bunch.

Last December, Bunch was accused of sexualizing two females who had recently graduated from Ninnekah Public Schools. In the court documents, the victims accused Bunch of inviting two females to an overnight conference in Oklahoma City and of making inappropriate comments.

"Just off the hook, and has been off the hook for years,” said Spradling. “Thoughts would be appalling- deeply concerning and a further perpetuation of a pattern that we've seen from this individual in the past.”

Brad Clark, the general counsel for OSDE says he sees a pattern in Bunch's behavior.

“These are the types of cases that come to us, and we aggressively pursue,” said Clark.

Bunch served as superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools until last August. He was accused of knowing about abuse within the girls' basketball program at the school.

“I would argue, and I think the case is there, that the two do come together to show an entire lack of disrespect for women and even more than that, minor children,” said Clark.

“Right now, we do have a pending revocation proceeding on file and we will aggressively pursue that going forward that does not change at all,” said Clark.

Ninnekah Public Schools released the following statement:

Mr. Bunch is no longer affiliated with Ninnekah Public Schools and the district has no comment on this issue.

Comments / 2

Guest816
2d ago

The most recent affidavit reads: "She said he grabbed a pillow and placed it over her face. She said she was moving her head around and he grabbed a bigger pillow and placed it over face. said she was screaming but the pillow muffled her scream." My ex would wait until I was also and then trap me under the covers by sitting on me and do this. It is horrifying experience. This guy said - you can't save them. I hope he can't be saved and someone does the same to him.

Reply(1)
2
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
