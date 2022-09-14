Read full article on original website
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Idaho avoids major consequences of railroad shutdown after tentative union deal
BOISE, Idaho — As a national railroad strike appears to be off, the value of railroad infrastructure is now on display. As unions worked with the railroad industry to get better pay and working conditions, there were real fears that significant sections of America’s railroad system would be shut down.
Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
Boise State political expert sets scene for Idaho's November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of the November 8th general election, millions and millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns through donations. As of Friday afternoon, 54,648 Donors have given $43,837,132 to 1,093 Candidates and 236 PACs. Attention expands far beyond the top race on the ticket, the race...
Political fundraiser 'daddy-daughter dance' set for Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: This event has been canceled, . This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
First case of bird flu detected in domestic birds since May in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Wednesday, Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) confirmed the first case of bird flu in a domestic flock of chickens and ducks since May. The confirmed cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus were found in a backyard flock in Twin Falls.
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter story on TikTok
BOISE, Idaho — Samantha MacIntyre took off down a familiar rural road all smiles. She's been training for a half-marathon, and has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok. But 5 miles in, a red car with a driver who was acting suspicious drove past her twice. MacIntyre began...
New inpatient recovery center opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Giving people a light in the midst of a dark time is Northpoint Recovery’s mission. “We see people coming in, they’re at a really tough point in their lives,” said Erica Lopez, Vice President of the Idaho Market for Northpoint Recovery. “They’ve lost a lot of hope.”
Boise nonprofit seeks to create all-age concert venue
BOISE, Idaho — Music fills the heart of many musicians and music lovers in Boise. "You see everyone connecting to it. Whether they are just listening to music or they're connecting emotionally. That's so powerful. There is nothing like it," said Ane Lete, a local musician. Lete said she...
Boise State, Univ. of Idaho team up for study on wildfire smoke's effect on potatoes
IDAHO, USA — Two Idaho universities are teaming up to seek how Idaho's famous crop, the potato, will change over a period of smoke exposure from wildfires. Boise State University and University of Idaho will conduct a two-year study, funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, into three potato varieties.
Idaho National Laboratory opens first security-focused 5G wireless test range
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) opened the nation's first security-focused 5G wireless test range on Tuesday. 5G is the next generation of cellular communication. It's already been rolled out in some cities, including Boise. It touts faster speeds, lower latency, and will connect more devices together.
Payette woman participates in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event
BOISE, Idaho — A Payette woman will be spinning for a chance to win up to $100,000, as part of Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Gorham works as a non-emergency medical transport driver in Payette; she is also the...
Highway 55 under construction for repavement
VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department begins work this week to repave a six-mile stretch of Highway 55 south of Cascade. The construction will take place between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County, in order to repair cracks, potholes and other uneven surfaces, according to an ITD news release. The work is expected to finish late-October.
Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
West Ada board votes against emergency levy for class sizes
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board voted against pursuing an emergency property tax levy due to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's special session earlier this month, which signed specific tax rebates and $410 million of education investments into law. The emergency levy is different than the supplemental...
Suicide Prevention Month proclamation signed by Gov. Little
BOISE, Idaho — September 10 has officially been deemed "Suicide Prevention Month" in Idaho, after Governor Brad Little signed the proclamation at the 12th annual "Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk, Break the Silence" event, held Saturday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), suicide is...
Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab
BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Artificial dams blocking fish passage
BOISE, Idaho — After finding a man-made dam blocking fish passing through on Lolo Creek, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding Idahoans not to intentionally impact natural features. On August 18, IDFG received a call to report a man-made dam under the bridge that crosses...
Guide for 9/11 memorial events around Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States that took place on September 11, 2001. Here are the memorial events happening around the Treasure Valley to recognize the important day. Boise:. Sept. 10: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Treasure...
