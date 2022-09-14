ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
Boise, ID
Idaho Government
Political fundraiser 'daddy-daughter dance' set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: This event has been canceled, . This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New inpatient recovery center opens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Giving people a light in the midst of a dark time is Northpoint Recovery’s mission. “We see people coming in, they’re at a really tough point in their lives,” said Erica Lopez, Vice President of the Idaho Market for Northpoint Recovery. “They’ve lost a lot of hope.”
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Highway 55 under construction for repavement

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department begins work this week to repave a six-mile stretch of Highway 55 south of Cascade. The construction will take place between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County, in order to repair cracks, potholes and other uneven surfaces, according to an ITD news release. The work is expected to finish late-October.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab

BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Artificial dams blocking fish passage

BOISE, Idaho — After finding a man-made dam blocking fish passing through on Lolo Creek, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding Idahoans not to intentionally impact natural features. On August 18, IDFG received a call to report a man-made dam under the bridge that crosses...
