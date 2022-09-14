Read full article on original website
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Jeffrey Epstein mentor died days before he was about to move in with pedo’s victim who said he was ‘like a dad’ to her
JEFFREY Epstein’s “mentor” Steven Hoffenberg was due to move in with the late pedophile’s first whistleblower just days before he died after building up a "father and daughter" relationship with her. Former finance boss Hoffenberg had been lying at his home in Derby, Connecticut, for a...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
hiphop-n-more.com
Mystikal Indicted on First Degree Rape; Faces Life Sentence
Mystikal has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree rape charges in his home state of Louisiana, a month after getting arrested. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for alleged sexual assault and false imprisonment. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday to news outlets that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic battery.
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC
The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mystikal Indicted By A Grand Jury On Rape & Drug Charges
Years of sexual abuse and rape allegations has cost Mystikal his entire career. This time around, the Louisiana rapper could stay behind bars for the remainder of his life. On Wednesday (September 7), Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on a charge of first-degree rape and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. According to reports, the Ascension Parrish grand jury also charged the "Shake It Fast" rapper with simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment stemming from his July arrest.
A GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis — ordered to pay restitution for killing her alleged rapist — has raised over $235K
A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
buzzfeednews.com
A Former "Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s" Reality TV Star Was Found Guilty Of Arranging The Death Of His Nephew
A jury in Missouri on Friday found former reality star James “Tim” Norman of the show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s guilty of arranging the murder of his nephew in 2016. After 17 hours of deliberation, a jury in St Louis found Norman, 43, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, all associated with the fatal shooting of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., in 2016, the Department of Justice announced.
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial: The key witnesses jurors won’t hear from after defence rested case
In a move that caught the entire courtroom off guard on Wednesday morning, Nikolas Cruz’s defence team announced it was resting its case in his sentencing trial.The 23-year-old mass murderer’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses to the stand as they try to convince jurors to sentence him to life in prison instead of to death.But, at the start of Wednesday’s court session, Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill suddenly revealed that the defence was resting – after calling only around 25 witnesses.The bombshell announcement immediately plunged the courtroom into chaos.Judge Elizabeth Scherer branded the...
Ohio man sentenced for threatening, stalking actress Eva LaRue
Sept 12 (Reuters) - An Ohio man, who was accused of threatening and stalking television actress Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
NEW ORLEANS — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence...
BET
‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman Found Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Trial
On Friday (September 16), a St. Louis jury found James “Tim” Norman guilty of conspiring to kill his nephew among other charges. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that after over 17 hours of deliberations, the jury in the trial of the son of Robbie Montgomery, reality TV star and owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, issued a guilty verdict on all charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday.Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. less than six seconds after arriving on the scene — even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury investigation found that Plowden, 25, was dazed after crashing the car and had his left hand raised as he tried to follow commands on a city sidewalk.However, defense lawyer David Mischak told...
