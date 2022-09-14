ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Child enticement, murder-for-hire suspect indicted on federal charges

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A registered sex offender who’s accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into his car and later trying to eliminate her as a witness is facing new charges.

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging Chandler Cardente with enticement of a minor, committing a felony offense involving a minor while being a registered sex offender, and interstate murder-for-hire, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Prosecutors say Cardente picked the girl up from school in Burrillville in December 2021. She was found hours later on the side of the road in Warwick. Cardente had allegedly been communicating with the girl online for months while posing as a 17-year-old.

Police: Registered sex offender lured Burrillville girl into car, abandoned her in Warwick

Then, in February, Cardente allegedly made a call while in custody at the ACI to an undercover Rhode Island State Police detective, according to prosecutors.

“I got a 12-year-old witness, and she needs to end up dead … you’re OK with that?” he reportedly said over the phone to police.

Prosecutors say Cardente expressed that his intent was for the victim to be murdered, and in exchange offered $200 cash and equipment worth about $1,500.

BACKGROUND: Police: Child snatching suspect tried to hire hitman from ACI

Cardente, 28, was previously convicted of first-degree child molestation in 2014. He now faces up to life in federal prison if found guilty.

Comments / 29

Carol G
2d ago

Yeah until you release him for good behavior. Your so called Justice system has been bought and payed for with George Soros money.. Build more prisons if you have to. Never let these scum see daylight…..and find your moral compass again 😡

Reply(21)
9
TurnOfftheTV
2d ago

These skinners are so sick that they're completely blind to the possibility of being caught. Almost like they want to be known for what they do

Reply
5
Angela Green Barlow
2d ago

This world and justice system SUCKS!! HE'LL GET released and a slap on the wrist, but others who get arrested for less so NOW TIME usually! this world and systems are all so backwards!! This piece of USELESS TRASH needs to be locked up FOREVER and ever!!!!

Reply
2
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

