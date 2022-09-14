Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Greater Cleveland Foodbank hosting mobile pantries at select Cuyahoga County libraries
CLEVELAND — With many struggling with financial and health concerns, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting mobile food pantries at select Cuyahoga County Public Libraries to distribute free food to those in need in the coming weeks. The dates and locations for the mobile food pantries, which...
Cleveland high school teacher raising money to help family, others affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
CLEVELAND — It takes nine hours to fly from Cleveland to Puerto Rico, but people who have family there are feeling that distance and anxiety on a munch deeper level after Hurricane Fiona walloped the island. Rosa Morales, a teacher at Lincoln West High School, is one of those...
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland to stop inpatient care as plans for transformation announced
CLEVELAND — A plan to transform the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on East 22nd Street in Cleveland was revealed in an announcement Wednesday morning – including the end to inpatient care by mid November. Officials said this transition from acute care to ambulatory care is “part of...
MetroHealth hosting hiring event for qualified healthcare workers amid St. Vincent Charity Medical Center ending inpatient care
CLEVELAND — Amid the announcement of changes coming to Cleveland's St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, MetroHealth has announced that it is looking for qualified individuals looking to begin or continue their career in the healthcare field. On three days in September at two different locations, MetroHealth will hold hiring...
Chardon school district censures board member who monitored dress code while off-campus
CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon Local School District passed a resolution on Monday night censuring a board member who monitored students' dress code off-campus. The situation began when Chardon Local Schools Board of Education member Todd Albright filed a complaint regarding the way district students dress. Shortly after, a concerned parent made a post on Facebook stating that Albright went too far and overstepped his job title by standing on a street corner off of school property and judging the clothing choices of students.
What's happening at St. Vincent is part of a nationwide trend for hospitals
When St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced its shift in services Wednesday, it cited several financial factors. Turns out, it’s not alone.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Euclid Public Library director named Ohio 'Librarian of the Year'
EUCLID, Ohio — At 3News, we are huge advocates for reading. And for so many of us, librarians played a large role in fostering our love for books. One local librarian has gone above and beyond in her role, resulting in a distinguished honor- Librarian of the Year. "We...
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
US House of Representatives approves bill that would make Kol Israel Holocaust Monument in Bedford Heights a national landmark
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — One of America's first Holocaust memorials is one step closer to receiving national recognition. The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that would officially designate the Kol Israel Holocaust Monuument in Bedford Heights as a national landmark. The bill is sponsored by Northeast Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown and passed via a voice vote, with a member of the Kol Israel Foundation's board in Washington, D.C. to witness the moment.
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to text message threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late in the morning on Tuesday out of an "overabundance of caution" due to a threat made via text message, the Diocese of Cleveland confirmed in a statement to 3News. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
'Cones for the Cure' campaign hopes to raise $220K to fight pediatric brain cancer in partnership between The Cure Starts Now and Graeter's Ice Cream
CLEVELAND — Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating their annual Cones for the Cure campaign in hopes of raising money to fight pediatric brain cancer in partnership with The Cure Starts Now fundraising organization. The initiative benefits people like 7-year-old Clare Ronnebaum, who was diagnosed with an inoperable and...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival, Crocker Park Wine Festival, Doggy Day at the drive-in
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
3 cars stolen from Fairview Park apartment complex; police say thieves targeted Kia, Hyundai owners
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A viral TikTok challenge is encouraging criminals to steal cars. It's a problem across the nation, and even right here in Northeast Ohio. Police say the thieves are going after Kias and Hyundais that use a regular key and not a push button or key fob. The most recent hit around our area was at the Fairview Village Apartments on Sept. 12.
This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
Local estate sale business owner accused of taking clients' money
News 5 Investigators have been digging deep into allegations made against an estate sales business owner accused of taking money from clients.
