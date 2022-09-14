ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Chardon school district censures board member who monitored dress code while off-campus

CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon Local School District passed a resolution on Monday night censuring a board member who monitored students' dress code off-campus. The situation began when Chardon Local Schools Board of Education member Todd Albright filed a complaint regarding the way district students dress. Shortly after, a concerned parent made a post on Facebook stating that Albright went too far and overstepped his job title by standing on a street corner off of school property and judging the clothing choices of students.
CHARDON, OH
WKYC

US House of Representatives approves bill that would make Kol Israel Holocaust Monument in Bedford Heights a national landmark

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — One of America's first Holocaust memorials is one step closer to receiving national recognition. The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that would officially designate the Kol Israel Holocaust Monuument in Bedford Heights as a national landmark. The bill is sponsored by Northeast Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown and passed via a voice vote, with a member of the Kol Israel Foundation's board in Washington, D.C. to witness the moment.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

'Cones for the Cure' campaign hopes to raise $220K to fight pediatric brain cancer in partnership between The Cure Starts Now and Graeter's Ice Cream

CLEVELAND — Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating their annual Cones for the Cure campaign in hopes of raising money to fight pediatric brain cancer in partnership with The Cure Starts Now fundraising organization. The initiative benefits people like 7-year-old Clare Ronnebaum, who was diagnosed with an inoperable and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

3 cars stolen from Fairview Park apartment complex; police say thieves targeted Kia, Hyundai owners

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A viral TikTok challenge is encouraging criminals to steal cars. It's a problem across the nation, and even right here in Northeast Ohio. Police say the thieves are going after Kias and Hyundais that use a regular key and not a push button or key fob. The most recent hit around our area was at the Fairview Village Apartments on Sept. 12.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

