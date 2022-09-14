ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treutlen County, GA

my2cents
2d ago

How about teach your kid to not be a follower and you won't have to be worried every time a new stupid challenge comes around on tiktok.. Make Parents Great Again...

Tatjana Thompson-Robards
2d ago

Just so everyone knows, keep a dairy product close by. If something is wicked spicy because of capsaicin, drink milk. It neutralizes the capsaicin! I have even put yogurt on my child's face after he touched his face after cutting hot peppers...

13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Family violence incident leads to soft lockdown at CES

After a brief man hunt, members of the Claxton Police Department (CPD) captured a suspect in the safety vestibule at the entrance of Claxton Elementary School (CES) Friday morning. CES was placed on a soft lockdown for a short duration while the situation was handled. (The suspect was wanted in relation to a family violence incident.)
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck

TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead. Deputies...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Roundabout coming to busy Lyons intersection

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A possible solution for, what’s considered, a dangerous intersection in Lyons is in the works. The big project is what many in the community say is needed. Around this time next year, the intersection of State Route 292 and Oxley Drive will look a lot...
LYONS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested in Sandersville drug raid

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units raided two homes in Sandersville, resulting in two arrests as well as a sizable amount of cocaine being recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
