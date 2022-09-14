Read full article on original website
my2cents
2d ago
How about teach your kid to not be a follower and you won't have to be worried every time a new stupid challenge comes around on tiktok.. Make Parents Great Again...
Reply
6
Tatjana Thompson-Robards
2d ago
Just so everyone knows, keep a dairy product close by. If something is wicked spicy because of capsaicin, drink milk. It neutralizes the capsaicin! I have even put yogurt on my child's face after he touched his face after cutting hot peppers...
Reply
3
Related
Laurens school officials “disappointed” by students’ racist photo posted from football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
60-Year-Old Kathy Whitaker Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Toombs County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 292 at around 7:41 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Laurens County high school program aims to train students to become EMTs
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Demand for EMTs is growing across the country, and one Central Georgia high school program aims to train more people in the field. Laurens County created the first Emergency Medical Technician course in Central Georgia, and offers it to high school students. Now, they have their first certified EMT.
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
allongeorgia.com
09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
claxtonenterprise.com
Family violence incident leads to soft lockdown at CES
After a brief man hunt, members of the Claxton Police Department (CPD) captured a suspect in the safety vestibule at the entrance of Claxton Elementary School (CES) Friday morning. CES was placed on a soft lockdown for a short duration while the situation was handled. (The suspect was wanted in relation to a family violence incident.)
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Roundabout coming to busy Lyons intersection
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A possible solution for, what’s considered, a dangerous intersection in Lyons is in the works. The big project is what many in the community say is needed. Around this time next year, the intersection of State Route 292 and Oxley Drive will look a lot...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Sandersville drug raid
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units raided two homes in Sandersville, resulting in two arrests as well as a sizable amount of cocaine being recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...
Fiery crash between two semi trucks leaves driver dead and traffic backed up on I-16
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead following a fiery crash between two semi-trucks on I-16 in Bleckley County. In a statement, Georgia State Patrol said the traffic was caused by a fatal crash between two tractor trailers. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. and...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 4