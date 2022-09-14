Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Veterans Court honors newest Grayson County graduates
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Five Grayson County veterans were celebrated by friends and family for Friday for completing the North Texas Regional Veterans Court program. "You can see it in their eyes; you can hear it in their voice; and you can feel it in their heart: They're healed," said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith.
KTEN.com
Callisburg takes down Bonham at home
CALLISBURG, Texas (KTEN) - Callisburg defeated Bonham at home 68-26. Both teams move to 2-2 on the season. Callisburg vs Bells - 7:30 p.m. Bonham vs Commerce - 7:30 p.m.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne falls to Sulphur Springs
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - Van Alstyne struggled at home Friday night. The Panthers fall to Sulphur Springs 45-15. The team moves to 1-3. Van Alstyne vs Krum - 7:30 p.m.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
KXII.com
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
KTEN.com
Durant launches online reservations for park facilities
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
KXII.com
Parents and students remember Dr. David Hicks, former Sherman ISD superintendent
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After the announcement late last week of the death of Dr. David Hicks, the former Sherman ISD superintendent, many of the district’s parents and former students shared some of their most meaningful moments with him. Brooke Bond said she first interacted with Dr. David Hicks...
KTEN.com
Ada students revved up for Homecoming game
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Friday is Homecoming for the Ada Cougars. The team will host Durant for Friday night's big game. Just hours before kickoff, KTEN's Tyger Allen talked with players and students who are clearly up to the challenge.
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
manestreamnews.com
McKinney High School changing hall pass policy
This year, McKinney High School made many changes about security and safety at school. One of those changes was the hall pass. We interviewed Dr. James to learn more about the changes to the hall pass and rules while out in the hallway. Video by: Lillian Kaiser and Monkia Movsisyan.
KXII.com
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week. Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated. On Sept. 12, a grey Nissan Altima arrived […]
KTEN.com
Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
KTEN.com
Howe runs over Tioga 42-14
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - It was Battle of the Bulldogs Friday night. Howe came out strong with a two score lead four minutes into the first and get the big win 42-14. Howe continues to roll now 3-1 on the season. Tioga moves to 2-2. Friday Sep. 23. Howe @...
KTEN.com
Laptops to boost links between Ardmore and Lone Grove police
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ardmore has donated 10 laptop computers to the Lone Grove Police Department to support inter-agency communications. "We can't necessarily talk to Lone Grove easily or Dickson. There is just no way to communicate easily technology-wise," Chief Technology Information Officer for the City of Ardmore, Robert Newell, explained. "This application will look at their system and our system at the same time and show on a map where everybody is."
KTEN.com
Ada beats Durant in first home game of the year
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars high powered offense got back in a groove on Friday, beating Durant 42-16. The Cougars improve to 2-1 this season and will open district play next week at Sallisaw. Durant falls to 0-3 and will return home next week against Sapulpa.
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
