the_dude_abides
2d ago
"Celeb pastor"? Oh man, good one. Everyone of these "celeb pastors" are egomaniacal narcissists manipulating naive people out of their hard earned money. It's rather disgusting.
27
Delia Cuellar
2d ago
that's why people are getting disgusted and discouraged about churches now it's all about the pastors having fun .they have forgotten the word of God
14
Bashkim Imeri
2d ago
the pastors said vote for Trump and not for Hillary because bill clint9n cheated on Hillary so this is Christian way men cheats wife is blamed.
8
