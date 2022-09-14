Read full article on original website
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
NBC Los Angeles
Tickets Go on Sale for Two Glow-Filled Fests at Descanso Gardens
Oh, we do love the spring, with its soft ways and its budding plants and all of the buzzing insects and those foggy mornings. And summer? Well, that's a blast, sometimes literally, if the heat factor grows too fiery. But those seasons, as sweet as they can be, are frequently...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
Ice-T calls out 'dangerous' LA: 'Why test the streets'
Rapper and actor Ice-T is speaking out about the current state of Los Angeles, where murders are at a 15-year high and whose police homicide division has been reduced to 10 employees.
foxla.com
DJ violently attacked while walking home from an event in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A local DJ was viciously attacked while walking home after a gig in Hollywood. 36-year-old Kyle Guy, also known as Verbs, was walking in the early morning hours of August 27 near the corner of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard when he was attacked. He told FOX 11...
NBC Los Angeles
First Lady Jill Biden Visits LA's Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café
First lady Jill Biden included a stop at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café during her visit to Southern California. Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday ahead of a Friday midday Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where she is scheduled to speak. From there, she will head to Chinatown for...
toddrickallen.com
Truxton’s Quits Santa Monica
I’ve been hearing from startled readers that Truxton’s American Bistro has unceremoniously disappeared from the corner spot at 14th and Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica. Truxton’s opened this location in 2013, and was a solid neighborhood lifeline on an otherwise desolate stretch of Santa Monica Blvd. It was able to survive The Pandemic with take-away and outdoor seating, so it’s a bit shocking that it pulled up stakes so abruptly. It appears that the Westchester and Torrance locations remain open.
San Diego Channel
Food delivery robot rolls through Los Angeles crime scene
Crime scene tape did not stop a food delivery robot in Los Angeles from getting where it needed to be on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department had set up the tape at a suspected shooting at a high school, which later turned out to be a hoax, USA Today and "Today" reported.
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
thesource.com
Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”
Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Canyon News
DJ Kyle Guy Attacked And Left Unable To Walk
HOLLYWOOD—36-year-old Kyle Guy, who is a known DJ in the Hollywood area, was attacked as he was walking home after a performance on August 27. In the early hours of that morning, Guy witnessed two men fighting in the street as he was waiting to cross the intersection of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard. One of the men noticed Guy and began to attack him. His knees were kicked in repeatedly, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to move. He tore both patellar tendons and needed surgery immediately. He remained in the hospital for seven days.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported in Train Accident near Broadway [Los Angeles, CA]
Vehicle-Train Collision near Washington Boulevard Resulted in Injuries. The train collision happened just before 5:10 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Washington Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Metro Blue Line train was running regularly as scheduled, when it struck a vehicle that was on the...
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
thesource.com
[WATCH] PNB Rock Talked About Almost Getting Robbed In L.A. The Week Before Fatal Shooting
In what is viewed as a haunting interview with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, late Philly rapper PNB Rock talked with the culture critic about his close call in Los Angeles with a group of gang members while visiting the City of Angels with his family. The 30 year old “Selfish” singer talks about not being caught slipping by would be assailants not even a month before he would be shot dead in Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in South Central; just one day before the 28th anniversary of the death of late cultural icon Tupac Shakur.
Trial Set for Man Charged in Rapper Pop Smoke's Killing
An Oct. 13 trial date was set Friday for a man who is among four people charged with murder in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a 2020 robbery at a Hollywood Hills home.
PnB Rock talked about being a target shortly before he was shot to death in South LA
He said criminals in Los Angeles were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.
