Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
pahomepage.com
Mastriano, Trump Jr. rally in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another pit stop for Doug Mastriano, the Republican hopeful was leaning on some conservative star power in Chambersburg today. “You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Dauphin County man charged with attempting to kill witness
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on intimidation of a witness charges. Melvin R. Thomas, 43, was indicted on firearms charges and intimidation of a witness, according to a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this …. Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston …. Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside. Poconos Park reopens with Cowboy Luau concert.
2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
abc27.com
York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
wkok.com
Mastriano Calls Shapiro ‘Failure, Loser’ During Valley Stops
DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano threw plenty of insults at his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro during campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. Mastriano called Shapiro ‘Chicken Man’ for declining to debate with him, “He runs from any media that ask him the hard questions....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
iheart.com
U.S. Attorney Convicts Local Man for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering
>U.S. Attorney Convicts Local Man for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering. (Lancaster, PA) -- A 48-year-old man from Lancaster has been convicted of drug trafficking, money laundering and related charges. The U.S. Attorney's office says Dwayne Sherman was found guilty Monday of delivering over a half-a-million-dollars in cash to an informant working with the FBI over a three-month period. Sherman also transported money and drugs to San Diego before smuggling them into Tijuana, Mexico over that same time frame. He could get up to 40 years in prison when sentenced.
gettysburgian.com
The College Responds to Physical Assault Near Diaspora House on Saturday
Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email on Tuesday providing additional information about the physical assault that occurred on Carlisle Street early Saturday involving a member of the campus community. Ehrlich explained that a student was physically assaulted by a “group...
Road Rage Shooter Fires At Vehicle 4x In Central PA: Police
A car was shot at and hit during a road rage incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 16. The people in the grey four-door sedan pictured, fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/State Route 322 at approximately 10:24 a.m., as stated in the release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Upper Allen Township Police investigate armed robbery
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County are investigating an evening armed robbery. According to police, during the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-active armed robbery that occurred an hour earlier in the parking lot of a local apartment complex off Geneva Drive.
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Harrisburg, but his death is still under investigation
A 39-year-old man died in a Wednesday shooting outside a vacant uptown Harrisburg home, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office identified Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, as the victim in the early-afternoon shooting on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. An autopsy was performed Thursday, spokesman Brett Hambright said.
abc27.com
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
pahomepage.com
We Salute You: Robert H. Farling
Friday's military hero is Robert H. Farling of Dauphin County. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston …. Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside. Poconos Park reopens with Cowboy Luau concert. Remains found identified as...
Man found shot to death outside vacant Harrisburg home
Harrisburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside a vacant home early Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said they do not consider the death a homicide and they are not looking for any suspects after the discovery in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Uptown neighborhood.
Catholic nuns fought pipeline on their Lancaster County land. Now, citing religious freedom, they seek damages in court
A group of Catholic nuns who sued a pipeline company that seized its land through eminent domain argued Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia that environmental protection and stewardship of the land holds the same weight as their anti-abortion, or “pro-life” stance. The Adorers of the Blood of...
Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
Comments / 0