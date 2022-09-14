ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK – By now, you’ve probably seen spotted lanternflies. They’re native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they’ve become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what’s being done to...
Body found on Lake Michigan shore in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A body of a man was found on Lake Michigan’s shoreline Saturday morning at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. According to officials, police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan’s shore.
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
Former Texas sheriff’s deputy sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter and man

A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18.
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation.
