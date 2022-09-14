ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football, Millikan vs Wilson, Cabrillo vs Compton

This week, The562's coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. We'll have live updates from tonight's high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Leuzinger, and Lakewood and Mayfair. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight's games.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Grinds Lakewood Down

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Wilson, Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Compton Runs Away With League Win Over Cabrillo

The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The only thing that could stop Compton's running game on Friday night was Compton....
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Pepperdine, NCAA Soccer

The562's coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562's coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The 562

Girls’ Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park

The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
foxla.com

Mom who told daughter to sucker punch opponent during basketball game ordered to take anger management

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Criminal charges filed against mom of girl who sucker punched opponent during basketball game. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin was captured on video sucker-punching an opponent during a youth basketball game. Now, the girl's mother, Tira Hunt, is facing criminal charges for allegedly encouraging her daughter to carry out the attack.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
