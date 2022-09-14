Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football, Millikan vs Wilson, Cabrillo vs Compton
We'll have live updates from tonight's high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Leuzinger, and Lakewood and Mayfair. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight's games.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State Women’s Soccer vs. No. 9 Pepperdine
We'll have live updates from tonight's women's soccers showdown between Long Beach State and No. 9 Pepperdine. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at George Allen Field.
Football: Long Beach Poly Grinds Lakewood Down
Football: Long Beach Poly Grinds Lakewood Down
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Wilson, Football
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Wilson, Football
Football: Compton Runs Away With League Win Over Cabrillo
Football: Compton Runs Away With League Win Over Cabrillo
The only thing that could stop Compton's running game on Friday night was Compton.
California Mom Tells High School Daughter To Punch Rival Basketball Player
She now owes money and an apology letter.
VIDEO: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Pepperdine, NCAA Soccer
VIDEO: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Pepperdine, NCAA Soccer
Jayon Brown, Playfair Sports Management Sponsor The562’s Long Beach Poly Coverage For 2022-23
Jayon Brown, Playfair Sports Management Sponsor The562's Long Beach Poly Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Long Beach Poly for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Jackrabbit alum and current Las Vegas Raider Jayon Brown, as well as Playfair Sports Management. Brown graduated from Poly in 2013 after winning a CIF-SS title in 2012, and...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Girls’ Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park
Girls' Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
foxla.com
Mom who told daughter to sucker punch opponent during basketball game ordered to take anger management
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Criminal charges filed against mom of girl who sucker punched opponent during basketball game. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin was captured on video sucker-punching an opponent during a youth basketball game. Now, the girl's mother, Tira Hunt, is facing criminal charges for allegedly encouraging her daughter to carry out the attack.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
foxla.com
DJ violently attacked while walking home from an event in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A local DJ was viciously attacked while walking home after a gig in Hollywood. 36-year-old Kyle Guy, also known as Verbs, was walking in the early morning hours of August 27 near the corner of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard when he was attacked. He told FOX 11...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
