Yuma, AZ

The Hill

Federal judge blocks Arizona law restricting filming of police

A federal judge blocked an Arizona law on Friday that was set to ban the recording of police within 8 feet of a “law enforcement activity.”. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi granted a preliminary injunction requested by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona and multiple media outlets, which argued that the law violates the First Amendment rights of journalists and the public.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Democrat Hobbs refuses to debate ‘conspiracy theorist’ Lake in Arizona governor race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs announced Sunday that she will not debate her GOP opponent in the race to become Arizona’s next governor. “Unfortunately, debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – whose entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make Arizona the subject of national ridicule – would only lead to constant interruptions, pointless distractions, and childish name-calling,” Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Hobbs, said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal. Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers both said they would not intervene in the case by the Friday deadline set by the federal judge when he temporarily blocked the new law from taking effect last week on First Amendment grounds. And the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, said Friday that he has been unable to find an outside group to defend the law, which was challenged by news media organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union. The groups will now ask that the law, which was set to take effect next week, be permanently blocked.
ARIZONA STATE
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Yuma, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Tim Dunn
Person
Doug Ducey
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

FLDS leader faces federal and state charges in Arizona

Samuel Rappylee Bateman, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, has been charged separately in federal and state courts after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers pulled him over with three children stowed in a wooden trailer.  Troopers noticed the trailer's gaps and one saw "children’s small fingers moving in the gap of the rear trailer door," they claimed in court. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

In Mexico's dry north, Colorado River adds to uncertainty

MEXICALI (AP) — When Gilbert Quintana, a farmer in the Mexicali Valley, learned he would soon lose 15% of his water supply, he did what he’s done before in a pinch: buy water from other growers in northern Mexico. But Quintana worries that such workarounds won’t always be possible. The water used to irrigate his 2,000 acres of (800 hectares) of Brussel sprouts, green onions, and lettuce comes from the over-tapped Colorado River, which a megadrought in the American West due in part to climate change is rapidly depleting. Buying water from other farmers is often the only way to grow the same acreage anymore, Quintana said, “but it’s short term.” EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Pastor-led group seeks missing migrants in border desert

After strapping on knee-high snake guards and bowing his head to invoke God’s protection, Óscar Andrade marched off into a remote desert at dawn on a recent Sunday to look for a Honduran migrant. His family said he had gone missing in late July “between the two hills where the backpacks are.”The Tucson-based Pentecostal pastor bushwhacked for three hours in heat that rose above 100 degrees (38 Celsius), detouring around a mountain lion, two rattlesnakes and at least one scorpion before taking a short break to call the aunt of another missing man. Andrade believed he found the young...
TUCSON, AZ

