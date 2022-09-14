Read full article on original website
Attempted murder investigation underway in Galt after woman stabbed
GALT – An attempted murder investigation is underway in Galt after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.Galt police say officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive late in the morning on Sept. 11. While searching the scene, they found the male suspect – Galt resident Sergio Alfaro – still inside. He has since been charged with attempted murder and parole violation.The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is stable, police say.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot dead at Sacramento hotel
SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they are now investigating the death of a man at a Sacramento hotel as a homicide. Sacramento police say the man was found dead at the 200 block of Bannon Street hotel late Wednesday morning. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, officers say. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. The area has been combed for evidence and any possible witnesses, police say. No suspect information has been released and exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
Both women whose bodies were found days apart in Linda now identified
LINDA - Authorities have positively identified both women found dead last week in Linda.Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue. She has been identified as 33-year-old Nichole Jeanne Parra. An autopsy showed Parra had been dead for several days and had several broken bones, but no cause of death has been determined. The sheriff's office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]
Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Galt
GALT, Calif. — A man is behind bars and facing allegations of attempted murder in Galt, police said Thursday. Galt Police Department said the stabbing happened near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds after they arrived. Police said the suspect...
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 51-year-old man in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed another man in Stockton.Raymond Gavin, 26, is accused of shooting the 51-year-old man on South Wilson Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday.Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but detectives did announce on Thursday that Gavin had been arrested in connection to the incident. Gavin has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The name of the man killed has not been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
Suspect arrested after road rage shooting on I-80 on-ramp
WEST SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in West Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.Exactly what preceded the collision is unclear, but officers say a road rage incident followed – then a shooting. No one was hurt in the shooting, officers say. The suspect was arrested several days later, on Sept. 7. The suspect's name has not been released. CHP says the incident is an important reminder for people to try and avoid confrontations from road rage.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
KCRA.com
Caught on camera: Suspect steals $300 plant, Stockton business owner chases them down
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton business owner no longer feels safe after she said thieves targeted her business, taking off with a $300 rare albino monstera plant. Tina Phon, the owner of The Lush Studio on the Miracle Mile, said a man and a woman walked into her flower shop around 2 p.m. Sunday.
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in Galt shootings
GALT - One person is dead and three others were shot Monday in Galt. Galt police say that at 8:11 p.m., they received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead. They say three other people were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds.Police have detained the suspect and believe there are outstanding suspects. A CBS13 camera was rolling when the suspect was detained.There was a heavy police presence near the shooting even hours after it occurred.
ABC10
