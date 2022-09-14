ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next

Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
NBA
Yardbarker

Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."

The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA
The Spun

Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver's Resignation

Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year. He also received a $10 million fine from the league. The NBA announced this punishment for Sarver after completing its investigation into allegations of abuse in the workplace. Per the league's findings, there...
PHOENIX, AZ
BBC

LeBron James & Chris Paul call for stronger punishment of Robert Sarver

NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul say Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver should have been given a stronger punishment for his racist and sexist behaviour. Sarver, who also owned the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was fined $10m and suspended from the sport for a year after the NBA investigated allegations.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

NBA commissioner, LeBron James respond to Suns owner's suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers star LeBron James responded Wednesday to the one-year suspension and $10 million fine against Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams. Driving the news: James expressed that Sarver should've received a tougher punishment, while Silver defended it, saying that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

