Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Duarte In Major Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers had a miserable 2021-22 NBA season. If you’re sick of hearing about it, feel free to stop reading. We’re just kidding. Please don’t stop reading. We need you. In any event, it was a disaster. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were, somehow, an...
ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
SkySports
LeBron James says stronger punishment is needed for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver over racist and sexist behaviour
LeBron James and Chris Paul have called for harsher punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for using racist and sexist behaviour and bullying. Sarver was recently banned from the NBA for one year and fined $10m following an investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct. "Our league definitely got this...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
RELATED PEOPLE
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His Honest Reaction When Magic Johnson Came Out Of Retirement To Coach The Lakers
After the 1970s, the NBA, including the Los Angeles Lakers, was going through a financial crunch. But the league's fortunes changed in the 1979 NBA Draft when Earvin Magic Johnson was drafted number one by the Lakers. Even at a young age, Magic had a certain swagger to his game...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Used To Take 40-Mile Bike Rides In The Dessert To Motivate LeBron James And The 2012 Team USA: "And We Were Back In The Gym Working Out By 7:30 In The Morning.”
Kobe Bryant was always trying to inspire people both on and off the court, and there was no better example to do so than himself. Kobe would put his body through some intense workouts and routines to get better and show people why hard work always pays off. The Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Players Union Exec Wants Suns’ Sarver Banned for Life
Tamika Tremaglio believes that Sarver should never hold a managerial position within the league again following the investigation's findings.
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver's Resignation
Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year. He also received a $10 million fine from the league. The NBA announced this punishment for Sarver after completing its investigation into allegations of abuse in the workplace. Per the league's findings, there...
Complex
LeBron Thinks NBA Is Letting Robert Sarver Off Too Easy: ‘I Gotta Be Honest…Our League Definitely Got This Wrong’
LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver receiving a one-year suspension and $10 million fine from the NBA following a nearly year-long investigation into “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”. “Read through the Sarver stories a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
LeBron James & Chris Paul call for stronger punishment of Robert Sarver
NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul say Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver should have been given a stronger punishment for his racist and sexist behaviour. Sarver, who also owned the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was fined $10m and suspended from the sport for a year after the NBA investigated allegations.
NBA commissioner, LeBron James respond to Suns owner's suspension
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers star LeBron James responded Wednesday to the one-year suspension and $10 million fine against Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams. Driving the news: James expressed that Sarver should've received a tougher punishment, while Silver defended it, saying that...
LeBron James and Chris Paul blast light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul expressed strong dissatisfaction with the league office for its light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for his many transgressions. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was given a year-long suspension and fined $10 million for a pattern of racist,...
Phoenix leaders want to 'investigate' taking action after Phoenix Suns owner suspended for misconduct
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and four City Council members are speaking out against the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner after an NBA investigation outlined his workplace misconduct, saying they want to investigate any action the city can take. The city leaders initially were silent on Tuesday, when Robert Sarver was...
Fox News
789K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1