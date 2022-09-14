McKewon: We’re talking about tackling — and it’s not Nebraska’s first struggle with a lost art

Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost firing: Insider report reveals 3 things that led to his undoing at Nebraska
Scott Frost was brought back to his alma mater of Nebraska to boost the fortunes of a struggling Cornhuskers program, after leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory. Ultimately, he was ousted after a 16-31 record overall and a 10-26 mark in the B1G in 4-plus seasons. Most notably, of those 31 losses, 22 were one-score games.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
North Platte Telegraph
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
Nebraska’s Interim Football Coach Puts Hold On 59-Year Tradition
Mickey Joseph, who was named interim football coach at Nebraska following Scott Frost's dismissal last weekend, is making a statement to his football team. During his collegiate career at Nebraska (1988 through 1991), Joseph rushed for over 1,000 yards and threw for just over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. *The...
huskercorner.com
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph is ‘like a father figure’ to Malachi Coleman
If the Nebraska football team doesn’t eventually make Mickey Joseph the official head coach, the Huskers better do everything they can to keep him as a member of the staff. Since he was promoted to Interim Head Coach after the firing of Scott Frost, one thing has been clear. Mickey is quite popular with the current and potential future members of the Cornhuskers.
North Platte Telegraph
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Oklahoma and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense. Bryan Applewhite is the current leader for Husker...
Jim Naveau: Nebraska pays price once again
Nebraska fired Scott Frost two games into his fifth season as its football coach on Sunday because his teams were much below average at winning games as often as Cornhuskers Nation expects. In firing Frost, Nebraska made itself above average in another way. But it wasn’t a good way.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's debut adds another historic moment to Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Of course. It had to be Oklahoma. Mickey Joseph’s connection to OU began in 1987, when the quarterback from Archbishop Shaw High in New Orleans was a top recruit target of Barry Switzer. Joseph's host on his Norman visit was none other than Charles Thompson. And had Joseph chosen...
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon's picks: The Big Ten West is a no-good, very bad division — that Fleck or Brohm will win
LINCOLN — It peaked, when you think about it, the night Scott Frost and some of his trusted men flew into Lincoln Airport. I’m not talking about Frost’s tenure at Nebraska. I’m talking about the Big Ten West. The night Frost returned to NU, Wisconsin had...
Nebraska Football: Trio of transfers feeling fallout from Scott Frost firing
When it comes to Nebraska football and the fallout over the Scott Frost firing, there’s been quite a bit of coverage as to how people around the program are handling things. There have even been articles written about how Cornhusker recruits have doubled down on their commitments in their wake.
College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Lincoln to take on the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes an Oklahoma-Nebraska prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma has...
North Platte Telegraph
Oklahoma-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Well, here we go. Game 1 of the Mickey Joseph era as interim coach, and it's Oklahoma. Big Noon Kickoff will be in the house, and so will 80,000-plus curious fans to see how the Huskers look after Scott Frost. Here's how we see the game playing out. Who scores...
Nebraska Football: Familiar name odds-on favorite for next head coach
The Nebraska football team has just officially started looking for its next head coach. In the meantime, Mickey Joseph has been named the interim coach. There’s been a lot of talk over the last few days as to how likely it is that he’ll eventually get the full-time gig. Now at least one oddsmaker laid out the chance of that coming to fruition as well as who the front runner is for the job.
Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral
Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (nine, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WOWT
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
