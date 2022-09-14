ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

McKewon: We’re talking about tackling — and it’s not Nebraska’s first struggle with a lost art

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach

After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
LINCOLN, NE
K92.3

Nebraska’s Interim Football Coach Puts Hold On 59-Year Tradition

Mickey Joseph, who was named interim football coach at Nebraska following Scott Frost's dismissal last weekend, is making a statement to his football team. During his collegiate career at Nebraska (1988 through 1991), Joseph rushed for over 1,000 yards and threw for just over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. *The...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph is ‘like a father figure’ to Malachi Coleman

If the Nebraska football team doesn’t eventually make Mickey Joseph the official head coach, the Huskers better do everything they can to keep him as a member of the staff. Since he was promoted to Interim Head Coach after the firing of Scott Frost, one thing has been clear. Mickey is quite popular with the current and potential future members of the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Oklahoma and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense. Bryan Applewhite is the current leader for Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
The Lima News

Jim Naveau: Nebraska pays price once again

Nebraska fired Scott Frost two games into his fifth season as its football coach on Sunday because his teams were much below average at winning games as often as Cornhuskers Nation expects. In firing Frost, Nebraska made itself above average in another way. But it wasn’t a good way.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Bob Diaco
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Art#Football Players#American Football#Nu#Husker
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Familiar name odds-on favorite for next head coach

The Nebraska football team has just officially started looking for its next head coach. In the meantime, Mickey Joseph has been named the interim coach. There’s been a lot of talk over the last few days as to how likely it is that he’ll eventually get the full-time gig. Now at least one oddsmaker laid out the chance of that coming to fruition as well as who the front runner is for the job.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral

Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
LINCOLN, NE
granttribune.com

Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday

Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
PERKINS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (nine, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy