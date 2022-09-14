ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best induction pans for efficient and expert cooking

There is no one perfect induction pan or set of pans. The requirements in terms of number of pans, and their size, shape and weight will vary from household to household, and cook to cook, depending on the number of people being fed and the type of food being prepared.But there are qualities that every pan should have. Ideally, the pan will have a perfectly flat base, so it achieves maximum contact with the hob, to ensure even cooking and optimum energy efficiency. The base will be thick enough to ensure ingredients won’t stick and burn, and will react quickly...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
InsideHook

Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It

International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion#Stress#Navel#Out 1#Food Drink#Gills Onions
Simplemost

You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

You Can Use Your Microwave To Make Homemade Potato Chips

Don’t lie – everyone, and I mean everyone, has had at least one potato chip in their lifetime. Crunchy, salty, and a little greasy, the potato chip is something that has reigned supreme as THE savory snack food. The problem is chips seldom stay fresh, and some of the ones you find in the store taste a tad bit chemically. So if you want to have fresh, straight from the deep fryer potato chips without the deep fryer, you’re in luck because you can get fresh potato chips straight from your microwave.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 'Healthy' Foods That Actually Make It Harder to Lose Weight

Losing weight can be a daunting process, especially when it comes to maintaining a healthy, balanced diet. While you may initially think it’s as simple as cutting down on calories and upping your vegetable intake, it’s vital to ensure you’re eating well-rounded meals that provide your body with all the energy and nutrients it needs to thrive—without the unhealthy, processed ingredients that can hold it back. Unfortunately, some of the foods that seem the healthiest due to their branding and labels are actually riddled with sodium, preservatives, and added sugars you’re much better off without, especially if you’re trying to lose weight.
DIETS
msn.com

Should You Really Be Eating The Skin Of Sweet Potatoes?

Be honest, do you know anyone that loves peeling the skins of sweet potatoes? Frankly, it's quite tedious work, regardless of the shade of potato. So whether you don't mind shaving the skin, or usually debate if you should, here's what you need to know about eating the skin of sweet potatoes.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy