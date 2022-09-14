MAD RIVER, Calif. — Those who frequent Ruth Lake are invited to take part in a cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Promising to "get the trash out of the splash," the goal of the cleanup is to pick up years of litter found throughout the lake, according to organizers. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Ruth Lake Marina before splitting off to meet "zone captains" throughout the lake.

