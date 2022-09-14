Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding Recreation camp instructor mourned by an entire community
REDDING, Calif. — A loved member of the Redding Community, Myles Davis, passed away recently and the City of Redding publicly mourned his loss, along with many other members of the community. Being a Redding Recreation camp counselor, he worked closely with many children and their families in the...
krcrtv.com
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
krcrtv.com
Over 400 Golden Retrievers will reunite at Sundial Bridge for Golden Palooza Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — Are you a golden retriever lover? You might want to mark your calendar for Sunday, Sept. 18. One of the biggest golden retriever events in the Northstate is happening in Redding. Rain or shine, around 350 to 400 Golden Retrieves will attend the Seventh Annual NorCal...
actionnewsnow.com
Wearing heavy firefighter gear, Corning man walks 18 miles to honor 9/11 victims
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning man recently honored the victims of 9/11 in a big way, by walking 18 miles all while wearing firefighter gear. Jason Lomeli is an 11-year army veteran. This is the second time he has made the walk. Lomeli says he wants to make sure...
krcrtv.com
Friend reminisces life of internationally-known Paralympian athlete from Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Nationally and even internationally known blind downhill skier and mountain bike racer, Bobby McMullen from Redding, passed away on Monday. He faced more challenges than any one person should ever have to endure, but one thing you can't call him is dis-abled. With parents from Redding,...
krcrtv.com
'Burnout Childhood Cancer' Car Show & Shine happening Saturday morning
Redding, Ca — If you want to check out a car show and support a good cause simultaneously, Everything Medical and Alyssa's Wings of Angels has teamed up to do a car show and shine on Saturday, September 17. Every September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) is recognized by...
krcrtv.com
Carr Fire volunteer's life changes from a survivor's emotional story
REDDING. Calif. — As California approach's the end of yet another fire season we are reminded of all the destructive wildfires in the past. The Carr fire, known as California's most devastating and deadly fire, brings back emotional memories for those involved. Tami Helms was a Redding local for...
krcrtv.com
12th annual Red Bluff Beef N' Brew happening Saturday night!
RED BLUFF, Calif. — In the Historic Downtown Red Bluff area, Tehama County's Cattlewomen, Downtown Red Bluff, and Red Bluff Beef N' Brew bring you the 12th annual Beef and Brew event. This event brings the community together for a fun filled night of sampling craft and local beers...
krcrtv.com
Ruth Lake cleanup aims to 'get the trash out of the splash'
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Those who frequent Ruth Lake are invited to take part in a cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Promising to "get the trash out of the splash," the goal of the cleanup is to pick up years of litter found throughout the lake, according to organizers. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Ruth Lake Marina before splitting off to meet "zone captains" throughout the lake.
krcrtv.com
Redding's State of City 2022 is almost here!
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Chamber of Commerce and the City of Redding want to welcome all of the community to their State of City event next Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is totally free and welcome to all of the public and...
krcrtv.com
'Paesano Days' brings a little piece of Italy back to the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — If you've been looking for an event where you can enjoy gourmet Italian food, bocce, and beer/wine all in one sitting, your wants have been met. The Sons and Daughters of Italy in America are proudly presenting "Paesano Days." The fun starts Friday, Sept. 16. from...
krcrtv.com
Nonprofit charity sets up fund for community in Weed
REDDING, Calif. — The Community Foundation of the North State, a nonprofit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, have established the Lincoln Heights Community fund. Donations made to the fund will go towards helping those in the Lincoln Heights community in Weed who have...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Redding takes up 3D printed houses for fire recovery
The toll of houses lost in multiple fires across the region continues to mount. And while the homes covered by adequate insurance get rebuilt within a year or two, people who lost homes that were under- or uninsured can simply be out of luck. New ways of obtaining housing are...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Bed Bath & Beyond on initial list of stores closing
REDDING, Calif. - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of the initial 56 stores that it plans to close and the Redding location is on it. The company recently said that it plans to close about 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workers. The Redding location...
krcrtv.com
Boosted by more staffing, RPD's new bike team is already leaving a mark
REDDING, Calif. — As the Redding Police Department (RPD) continues to add. , the department's new Bike Team is already leaving an impact in the community. Redding police have hired 12 new officers in recent months, many of whom are lateral, meaning they came from a different department. The Bike Team is part of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU), which now has eight officers and a couple sergeants on staff.
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victims receive funds from Roseburg Forest Products' Community Relief Fund
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Around 80 survivors of the Mill Fire received initial funding during the first day of Roseburg Forest Products' $50 million Community Relief Fund, the company announced on Wednesday. According to Roseburg, the fund is being distributed to residents in Weed, Lake Shastina and nearby communities...
krcrtv.com
First class wine tasting room coming to downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding is about to get some soul. Not soul music, but.. soul. Cistercian monks from the abbey of the first class regional winery in Tehama County, New Clairvaux, are going to open a tasting room in the new Market Square building in downtown Redding!. Haedrich...
krcrtv.com
Forward Fire in Manton reaches 100% containment
MANTON, Calif. — CALFIRE announced that at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, the Forward Fire has reached 100% containment. After actively burning for 7 days, burning a total of 160 acres, CALFIRE was able to reach full containment on the fire located on Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek in Manton.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
krcrtv.com
Addressing wildfire risk in vulnerable Northstate communities
LEWISTON, Calif. — The Northstate knows the threat of wildfires all too well, and for some communities, the threat is exceedingly high. According to the USDA's Wildfire Risk to Communities map, Lewiston has a greater threat to homes than 95% of communities in California. Other cities in Trinity County who share the dangers of difficult terrain and dense vegetation see similar threat levels, with Weaverville being more vulnerable than 90% of communities in the state, Hayfork at 92% and Douglas City at an alarming 98%.
