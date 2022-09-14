MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
02-09-11-32-39
(two, nine, eleven, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Lotto America
09-13-15-29-32, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,610,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
NORTH5
02-04-06-17-29
(two, four, six, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Pick 3
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
Comments / 0