ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Lewis Barbecue opens in place of former Tommy’s Country Ham House

By Kelci O'Donnell
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hceMe_0hvmG7rN00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After much anticipation, Lewis Barbecue, in Greenville, opened its doors to customers Wednesday.

“We have been working on this project for about two years. We are in the old Tommy’s Ham House building on Rutherford Street,” said Ben Garbee, Co-Owner of Lewis Barbecue.

The new restaurant is a branch of the well-known Charleston Lewis Barbecue. Garbee told 7NEWS he’s excited to add their Texas-style restaurant to the competitive Greenville barbecue scene. However, he said it comes with a tall task of living up to the site’s history.

“We have some big shoes to fill and we don’t take that lightly,” said Garbee.

Located in between Arby’s and the Triune Mercy Center on Rutherford Street, the barbecue joint was filled with hungry customers ready to take their first bite of newly opened restaurant’s food. The current location was the site of the former Tommy’s Country Ham House, which was a staple in the city for more than 30 years.

“I really hated giving it up. But you know, I was almost 80 years old,” said Tommy Stevenson, former owner of Tommy’s Country Ham House.

Stevenson said it was more than a restaurant. Tommy’s Country Ham House was a site where the community gathered and contributed to some of the city’s notable days in political history, including hosting presidential candidates.

“When I built the restaurant, it was very open. That means that they could stand in the middle out there and speak to everyone,” said Stevenson.

Therefore, it only seemed fitting to the owners of Lewis Barbecue that Stevenson was the first customer in line to be served on Wednesday. It’s the beginning of a new chapter for the location.

“It’s very nice of them doing that. Like I said, they are first class. And I am honored to be their first customer,” said Stevenson.

It’s a step, the owner said, that they are taking to honor the past and welcome in the new.

“In Charleston we try to give back to the community as much as we can and we are excited to be apart of this new community,” said Garbee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open

GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Charleston, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Stevenson
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Charleston Lewis Barbecue#Arby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy