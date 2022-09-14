Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Evacuations reduced for Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County on Friday
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County has updated evacuations of the Mountain Fire burning in northeastern Siskiyou County. According to officials, two zones previously under an evacuation order—SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203-B—have been reduced to an evacuation warnings. Additionally, the following evacuation warnings have been...
KDRV
FireWatch: CalFire warns rain on Mountain Fire burn scar could bring flash flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire is warning people in Siskiyou County today that forecast rain could cause flash flooding near areas burned by the Mountain Fire. It says more than a thousand firefighting personnel are working on the fire that started two weeks ago today about ten miles west of Weed. It says 27 hand crews, 63 fire engines, 14 bulldozers, eight helicopters and 28 water tenders involve 1,108 personnel fighting the Mountain Fire today. CalFire lists the Mountain Fire's size at 13,440 acres and containment of the wildfire at 85%, burning mountainous timber in southern Siskiyou County.
KDRV
Mountain Fire increases in containment, extra firefighters being relocated
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mountain Fire is growing slowly as firefighters are inching towards full containment. Overnight, the fire grew only four acres, bringing the total to 13,440 acres. But, also growing is the containment percentage. Since yesterday, fire crews have been able to increase containment to 75%, which is a 5% increase.
KDRV
Fire officials: Mountain Fire holding within containment lines
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials say the Mountain Fire is holding within current containment lines. The fire is now 13,436 acres with a containment level of 70%. Officials expect to have the fire fully contained by September 19. Its burning 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle in Siskiyou County.
Mount Shasta Herald
Two women who died in Mill Fire ID'd; Siskiyou blaze 100% contained
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday named the two women who died in the Mill Fire that tore through Weed and Lake Shastina on Sept. 2. They are Marilyn Hilliard, 73, and Lorenza Glover, 65, both of Weed. "Next-of-kin have been notified, and the names of the victims can...
krcrtv.com
Insurance Commissioner Lara fights to protect wildfire victims in Siskiyou County
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With another major wildfire threatening Siskiyou County and its homeowners, Insurance Commissioner Riccardo Lara reordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage for these homeowners, following Governor Newsom's emergency declaration. Lara's bulletin protects those properties by shielding them within the perimeter or adjacent ZIP codes...
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
thetrek.co
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
norsenotes.com
Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California
Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victims receive funds from Roseburg Forest Products' Community Relief Fund
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Around 80 survivors of the Mill Fire received initial funding during the first day of Roseburg Forest Products' $50 million Community Relief Fund, the company announced on Wednesday. According to Roseburg, the fund is being distributed to residents in Weed, Lake Shastina and nearby communities...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Mill fire update: Survivors receive initial funds; lawsuit grows
WEED, Calif. -- About 80 fire survivors received initial financial assistance on Sept. 13 during the first day of Roseburg Forest Products' $50 million Community Relief Fund being distributed to residents of Weed, Lake Shastina, and nearby communities affected by the Mill Fire. Independent administrators assisted residents in making claims...
