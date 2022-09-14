Read full article on original website
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits
US freight railroad workers are close to striking over claims that grueling schedules and poor working conditions have been driving employees out of the industry over the past several years. Heated negotiations over a new union contract between railroad corporations and 150,000-member-strong labor unions have been ongoing for nearly three...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
America is already feeling the consequences of a looming nationwide rail strike
America's freight railroads have already stopped accepting shipments of hazardous and other security-sensitive materials because of the looming threat of a strike Friday.
Biden jumps into rail dispute to avert possible strike
Freight and passenger rail service is already being affected by anticipation of a possible work stoppage as early as Friday.
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
Bernie Sanders blocks Republican proposal to override workers and stop a railroad strike: 'It is time for Congress to stand on the side of workers for a change'
Sanders sparred with Republicans on the Senate floor, saying the resolution would take away "fundamental rights" from workers.
Threat of Rail Strike Still Very Real
Disappointed rail workers are still in favor a strike, a new poll found, which could send the nation’s goods movement system into a tailspin. Railroad Workers United (RWU), an organization that represents rail workers across unions, released a survey this week that found nearly 95 percent of those surveyed supported a strike after the cooling off period between unions and carriers ends Sept. 16. The survey aimed to gauge workers’ thoughts following the release earlier this month of the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) recommendations outlining how the two parties might resolve the multi-year contract dispute impacting 115,000 workers. Workers surveyed also said they...
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike
Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing. President Biden had been receiving...
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Freight rail strike could start Friday if deal isn't reached with unions representing workers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A looming freight rail strike could start Friday and cause massive supply chain disruptions. Nearly 30% of all U.S. freight shipments could be halted if the nation's railroads can't cut a deal with unions representing about 60,000 workers.The two sides are at odds over sick time and attendance policies. The White House is hosting a meeting with railroad and union officials in an effort to avert the strike. Federal law actually allows Congress to step in and prevent railway workers from striking, but democratic leaders say they are not going to go down that road. Amtrak is pre-emptively canceling long-haul service on impacted tracks.
Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says
President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike
A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
Two largest railroad unions close to strike
The two largest unions representing about 50,000 freight train conductors and engineers could walk off the job as early as Friday. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on why negotiations are gridlocked even after the White House intervened.Sept. 14, 2022.
CBS News
Biden says tentative railway labor agreement reached
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. He said the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy." The agreement is "an important...
OnPolitics: Railroad union strike averted as labor deal is reached
After 20 straight hours of negotiations, companies agreed to paid sick leave – for the first time – and other demands of freight railway unions.
Biden administration presses unions, railroads to avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a railroad work stoppage, saying on Monday it would pose "an unacceptable outcome" to the U.S. economy that could cost $2 billion a day.
