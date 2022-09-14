ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Sourcing Journal

Threat of Rail Strike Still Very Real

Disappointed rail workers are still in favor a strike, a new poll found, which could send the nation’s goods movement system into a tailspin.  Railroad Workers United (RWU), an organization that represents rail workers across unions, released a survey this week that found nearly 95 percent of those surveyed supported a strike after the cooling off period between unions and carriers ends Sept. 16.  The survey aimed to gauge workers’ thoughts following the release earlier this month of the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) recommendations outlining how the two parties might resolve the multi-year contract dispute impacting 115,000 workers.  Workers surveyed also said they...
CBS Pittsburgh

Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike

Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing.   President Biden had been receiving...
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
CBS Philly

Freight rail strike could start Friday if deal isn't reached with unions representing workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A looming freight rail strike could start Friday and cause massive supply chain disruptions. Nearly 30% of all U.S. freight shipments could be halted if the nation's railroads can't cut a deal with unions representing about 60,000 workers.The two sides are at odds over sick time and attendance policies. The White House is hosting a meeting with railroad and union officials in an effort to avert the strike. Federal law actually allows Congress to step in and prevent railway workers from striking, but democratic leaders say they are not going to go down that road. Amtrak is pre-emptively canceling long-haul service on impacted tracks.
TheDailyBeast

Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says

President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
AFP

US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike

A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
NBC News

Two largest railroad unions close to strike

The two largest unions representing about 50,000 freight train conductors and engineers could walk off the job as early as Friday. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on why negotiations are gridlocked even after the White House intervened.Sept. 14, 2022.
Biden says tentative railway labor agreement reached

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. He said the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy." The agreement is "an important...
