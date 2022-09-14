Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
The Story Behind Those Perfect ‘Clueless’-Inspired Costumes in ‘Do Revenge’
When Cher Horowitz strutted into the fictitious Beverly Hills high school in Clueless, her yellow plaid matching set wasn’t the official uniform—but it might as well have been. Mona May’s indelible costume design for that film created a high bar for cinematic academic attire that is rarely topped.In the years since Amy Heckerling's landmark film, the students of classic teen movies and TV shows like Cruel Intentions and Gossip Girl opted for traditional private school threads, with some modifications to suit their sartorial moods. Now, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s playful, candy-colored Do Revenge, Netflix’s contemporary twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers...
psychologytoday.com
Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?
Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
psychologytoday.com
Putting Relationships First?
Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
11 Signs an Emotionally Unavailable Man Loves You
Emotionally unavailable people are everywhere. We’ve all spotted them in the wild, and most of us have dated at least one person who qualifies for this category. Sometimes, we’re the ones who are emotionally unavailable.
psychologytoday.com
3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry
Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Opinion: Stages Victims Experience After Leaving An Abusive Relationship
I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Knowing when to quit a marriage means choosing battles wisely: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard someone say, “There are rough patches in every marriage”?
The CGI Talking Fetus in ‘Blonde’ Is an Abomination
Never have I wondered what it’s like to see the world from a vagina’s perspective. But Andrew Dominik, the director of Netflix’s gnarly, brutal, wrenching Blonde, apparently has. I assume that’s why one of the most unforgettable scenes in the (very fictionalized) Marilyn Monroe biopic involves forceps entering the actress’ vaginal cavity, shot from the vagina’s point of view.Late into the film, a doctor is administering Marilyn’s second abortion. High on the barbiturates that would eventually kill her, Marilyn both accepts and rejects what’s happening to her in the operating room: She is in no position, mentally or otherwise, to...
Opinion: Common Behavior Indicating Love Addiction In Relationships
For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Does Hemorrhoid Cream Really Reduce Undereye Bags?
A hack for getting rid of undereye puffiness and wrinkles is going viral on TikTok. TikTok users claim hemorrhoid cream gets rid of undereye puffiness in just a few hours. We asked a dermatologist if it really works and whether it's safe. Every one of us has probably experienced waking...
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Originally Wanted To Play A Different Character, But Quinta Brunson Had Another Idea
After winning her much-deserved Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph has been basking in her win. Along with her historic victory, she also Ralph won the night with her powerful acceptance speech. Viewers have loved watching her play as veteran teacher Barbara Howard, and she's clearly great in the role. But it appears the award winner had her eye on a different faculty member at first.
21 Times Hollywood Cast The Perfect Actor As An Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
