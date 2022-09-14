ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

Comments / 1

Related
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
thechampionnewspaper.com

Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need

The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Houston, MS
Local
Texas Society
City
Jackson, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Crockett, TX
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Grapeland, TX
Jackson, MS
Society
caringmagazine.org

The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi

Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
FLOWOOD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Ritchie
Person
Christ
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Treatment#Pastor#Nucor Vulcraft
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
JACKSON, MS
East Texas News

Three injured in semi crash

TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
COLUMBUS, MS
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy