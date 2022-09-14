Read full article on original website
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need
The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi
Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
Historic mansion that survived Civil War siege, was site of Jefferson Davis speech bought by Mississippi couple
A historic mansion that survived the Civil War siege of Vicksburg and was the site of one of Jefferson Davis’ last public speeches has been sold to a young Mississippi couple devoted to preserving the house’s legacy. Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership...
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
‘They gave us water. It’s just not drinkable’: Jackson, MS water crsis continues
JACKSON, MS — 150,000 people are still without drinkable water in Jackson, Mississippi. Weeks after massive flooding, they still can’t even do dishes or brush their teeth with the water coming from their faucets. We spoke to a woman named Patricia Anderson here in Jackson, Mississippi. She tells...
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba: "It's Not A Matter Of If These Systems Will Fail Again, It's A Matter Of When"
Jackson, Mississippi's boil water notice was lifted Thursday, but the city's water problems run deeper than that, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba tells ESSENCE. After nearly seven weeks of urgent water treatment issues in Jackson, Mississippi, the city’s boil water notice was lifted on Thursday. An online statement from the city...
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson III...
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
Three injured in semi crash
TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) - A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6. According to Jefferson Davis...
Smith County Constable leaving position to become ISD police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with […]
