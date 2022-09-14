ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mother disputes details surrounding son’s death while in custody

LOS ANGELES – The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies. The County Medical Examiner’s office attributes the death to fentanyl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Op-ed: Supervisor Kuehl responds to LASD search warrant of her home

As a County Supervisor, I’ve done everything I could to bring appropriate oversight and supervision to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, a department that has become more and more uncontrolled and troubled under the current Sheriff. It has continued to be plagued with wrongful death and excessive force lawsuits which have to be paid for with taxpayer money, and has run up a ballooning deficit. Current law gives the Supervisors limited legal authority over the Sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Mother Jones

The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
BELL GARDENS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A new sheriff in town? Robert Luna on why he is running

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has picked up the endorsement of all five Los Angeles County supervisors and all the other candidates for sheriff he defeated in the primary. He joins us this week to talk about why he got into law enforcement and what he would do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway

Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant

With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KFI AM 640

Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban

The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
BURBANK, CA

