False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
Two Sought By OPSO On Warrant Charges
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators currently have active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, B/M, age 20 and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, B/M, age 30. Each has been charged with one count of:. Simple Burglary. Aggravated Burglary. Motor Vehicle Theft. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Unauthorized Use of an...
VPSO Arrest Report for 09/14/2022-09/16/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Jeremy Brett Haymon, age 43, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace / Language, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a felon, and one count of Manufacturing and possession of a bomb. Bond has not been set and Haymon remains in the VPSO jail.
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
Road to Recovery: Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is on the road to recovery after a motorcycle accident in March that nearly ended his life. But, a peculiar set of circumstances brought a rescuer into his life, and the story behind the rescue is almost unbelievable. Carey Hamblin was headed...
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
Natchitoches man charged with hit and run of officer
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Natchitoches after officers said he led them on a chase through the city on Monday. Just after 11:30 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department says detectives attempted to arrest Gregory Washington at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas St. Authorities say when officers informed Washington of multiple active warrants for him, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly. A detective standing in the doorway was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and Washington fled the area.
Woman attempts to pass fraudulent check
Ruston Police responded to Century Next Bank Monday morning regarding a woman attempting to cash a fraudulent check. A suspect was detained by officers while the matter was investigated. Bank staff said a woman attempted to cash a check from a local finance company but the name of the payee on the check had been marked out. The check was endorsed “Moon Diva.” The bank said the finance company had been contacted and said the check was not valid.
Drunk driving suspected in motorcycle crash that killed Church Point man
Church Point man killed
Traffic stop captures wanted man
A Farmerville man was arrested by Ruston Police early Monday morning after he was stopped for excessive window tint. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Officer Sgt. T. Edmiston saw a car travelling on La. Highway 33 with window tint so dark the driver inside could not be seen. After the car was stopped, the driver, Christopher A. Dixon, 36, was told of the violation and that the percentage of light transmission through the tint was not met.
Man arrested for assaulting store manager
Ruston Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly assaulted the manager of the Dragon Smoke Shop at 409 S Vienna Street. Police were dispatched to the shop about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after a burglary had occurred at the shop earlier in the morning and cash stolen. A man matching the description of the suspect came into the store holding a metal television stand and was confronted by the store manager. The manager told the man to stay where he was and wait while he called the police.
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
