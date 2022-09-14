Read full article on original website
KKTV
Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
KKTV
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
WATCH: Snow and ice preparations underway in Colorado Springs
Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
KKTV
WATCH - Potential railroad strike could impact Colorado
Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
KKTV
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KRDO
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
KKTV
WATCH: Highlighting 'Recovery Month' with Gallus Medical Detox Centers
Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
KKTV
International Association of Fire Fighters hold memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a memorial for fallen firefighters at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. This is the first time the event will be held in person since 2019, and the names of 469 firefighters will be memorialized...
Hospitalized motorcyclist urges Colorado Springs drivers to ‘look twice, save a life’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Aug. 30, John Quinata was on his way to work on his 1996 Harley when he was hit by a truck that failed to yield to him. Quinata explained that a 2010 Chevy Tahoe failed to yield to him at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road. Sixteen The post Hospitalized motorcyclist urges Colorado Springs drivers to ‘look twice, save a life’ appeared first on KRDO.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that 2022 is officially the deadliest year on Colorado waters. To date, there have been 36 water-related fatalities. Of those deaths, data obtained by 13 Investigates shows Lake Pueblo State Park had the most water-related fatalities than any other body of water in Colorado. Between The post In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop
Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
A stunning Manitou Incline record is claimed, sparking drama ahead of Pikes Peak Ascent
Not long after he arrived in Colorado Springs ahead of this weekend's Pikes Peak Ascent, a decorated mountain runner from Switzerland got busy on a proud, local record. On Wednesday, Rémi Bonnet claimed a new fastest time up the Manitou Incline: His Strava tracker showed a scorching 17 minutes, 21 seconds up the vertical set of ties gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. To put that in perspective, a finish under 40 minutes is generally well-respected.
KKTV
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the gunman following a deadly shooting near downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. At about noon, police warned the public that the shooting had occurred in the area of I-25 and Bijou Street (exit 142) and advised people to avoid the area. The area is west of downtown Colorado Springs.
