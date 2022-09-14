Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Convergence of multiple events in downtown Cincinnati creates navigation worries
CINCINNATI — Even with traffic signs everywhere, Second Street in Cincinnati heading west to east was a ball of confusion for drivers Friday. They had to navigate traffic cones designed to keep cars away from Oktoberfest revelers. The potential for more crisscrossing cars will go up a notch Saturday...
WLWT 5
USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season
NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
WLWT 5
Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Dent Schoolhouse opening for the haunting season Friday
CINCINNATI — The Dent Schoolhouse reopens for the season on Friday. And this year, they're offering something new: The Monster Midway. It's a bonus experience for guests with axe throwing, mini escape games, photo opportunities and more. Access is included with admission. “We are excited to bring this new...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weather planner: Heat and sunshine return
CINCINNATI — There is an event for everyone in Cincinnati this weekend and even better weather for getting outside and enjoying them!. Look for lots of sunshine and highs climb to the middle 80s today. It won't be humid today, but little cloud cover will mean little relief from direct sunlight if spending time outside.
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along northbound 71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate in Covington, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
A vehicle on fire is blocking several lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between I-275 and Union Centre Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75, Friday afternoon. The three right lanes...
WLWT 5
Agreement between cities and state brings bike lane to Covington bridge where cyclist died
COVINGTON, Ky. — After the death of a cyclist and thousands of petitions, Newport, Covington and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have come to an agreement to put a bike lane on the Girl Scout bridge. The agreement came Wednesday afternoon during a meeting between all three and an advocacy...
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
WLWT 5
Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK
A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash
Sallam, 19, was on his way home from class at Cincinnati State University Wednesday evening when he witnessed a shootout on northbound I-75.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 16-18
CINCINNATI — There are a lot of events happening this weekend across Cincinnati. Check out our complete list below. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment...
Comments / 0