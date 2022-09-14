ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season

NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dent Schoolhouse opening for the haunting season Friday

CINCINNATI — The Dent Schoolhouse reopens for the season on Friday. And this year, they're offering something new: The Monster Midway. It's a bonus experience for guests with axe throwing, mini escape games, photo opportunities and more. Access is included with admission. “We are excited to bring this new...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weather planner: Heat and sunshine return

CINCINNATI — There is an event for everyone in Cincinnati this weekend and even better weather for getting outside and enjoying them!. Look for lots of sunshine and highs climb to the middle 80s today. It won't be humid today, but little cloud cover will mean little relief from direct sunlight if spending time outside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along northbound 71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate in Covington, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK

A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 16-18

CINCINNATI — There are a lot of events happening this weekend across Cincinnati. Check out our complete list below. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment...
CINCINNATI, OH

