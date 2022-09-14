ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Jimbo Fisher reportedly makes decision on starting QB ahead of Miami

Jimbo Fisher has decided to move in a new direction for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. The Battalion reported that as of Thursday, Max Johnson was named the starter for Saturday’s game against No. 13 Miami. Fisher has said throughout this week that “We’re repping our guys” and looking at everything, including possibly giving up the play-calling duties.
