Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas A&M football vs. Miami: Game prediction for Week 3 vs. Hurricanes
Texas A&M football will be facing the University of Miami Florida for their final non-conference game before SEC play begins. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m CT and the Aggies are hoping to right the ship after the loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M will be facing a Miami team...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan drops Texas A&M diss track ahead of Saturday’s game
Miami fan “Coach Coop” released his Texas A&M “diss” track and video claiming the Miami Hurricanes want all the smoke. “Home of the 13th man, it’s a big one, we play on the road. Jimbo thinks we scared until we activate that demon mode.”. “They...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reportedly makes decision on starting QB ahead of Miami
Jimbo Fisher has decided to move in a new direction for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. The Battalion reported that as of Thursday, Max Johnson was named the starter for Saturday’s game against No. 13 Miami. Fisher has said throughout this week that “We’re repping our guys” and looking at everything, including possibly giving up the play-calling duties.
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip
2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas. Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make...
kwhi.com
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
Dyess Colonel leads flyover of planes at Texas A&M game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two of Dyess’ transport planes will be used to fly over a Texas A&M football game this weekend. Colonel John Poole will lead the flyover of Dyess’ two C-130J transport planes over Kyle Field at the Texas A&M game against the University of Miami. Col. Poole graduated from Texas A&M in […]
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. Troopers say the students were in...
RELATED PEOPLE
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration
Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KWTX
Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle wreck, College Station police say
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR JUDGING RESULTS
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Wednesday, September 14th) Shelby Prazak, Gay Hill 4-H, senior at Brenham High School, daughter of Paul and Jennifer Prazak. RESERVE CHAMPION. Mason Wehmeyer, Sandy Hill 4-H, 3rd grader (homeschooled), son of Brandon and Brandie Wehmeyer. LAMBS. GRAND CHAMPION.
shsu.edu
Huntsville Singled Out Amongst U.S. College Towns
There is nothing quite like a college town. Whether you’re a first-year student embarking on an educational and social adventure or a seasoned professional strolling through the quad reminiscing of a simpler time, there is something about that cool, fall breeze and surrounding culture that brings out a sense of community in all of us.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Interlocal Agreement With Brazos County To Widen A Stretch Of Greens Prairie Road
An interlocal agreement was approved at the September 8 College Station city council meeting where Brazos County will spend $4.2 million dollars to widen the section of Greens Prairie Road between two improved sections in the city. The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, said construction will not start for...
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0