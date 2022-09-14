ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Trish Keenan
Person
Gerhard Richter
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
NME

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ review: dissecting pop’s most-beloved ballad

We’ve all got a ‘Hallelujah’ story. For this writer, Leonard Cohen’s most famous song represents the fragile beauty of musical bonding. An ex-fiancee first played me Jeff Buckley’s version on one of many long nights sitting up digging through our old CDs to sing along to, and it seemed to me to encapsulate the quasi-religious power of the secret chords we’d share with each other, the intrinsic marriage of music, trust, love and unspoken connection. When we broke up, I couldn’t listen to it for years. And so sitting through Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s moving exploration of the man and the song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was something of a trial.
MUSIC
NME

Mura Masa – ‘Demon Time’ review: a future-facing, post-pandemic mash-up

Alex Crossan (aka Mura Masa) was robbed of the chance to properly tour his second album, 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’, thanks to COVID. That album – a sedate, guitar-driven collection of songs on which Crossan sang for the first time – was a reset from the dancefloor-ready eclecticism of his self-titled 2017 debut; its insular feel was well-suited to lengthy periods holed-up indoors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Orchestral Music#Ireland#Visual Art#Music Career
Guitar World Magazine

How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand

The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Blondie Were New York Punk’s Pop Masters. They’re Still Ahead of Their Time

In the late Seventies, Blondie were the most widely mocked band of CBGB’s first punk wave — too pop, not rigorous enough. But after they hit Number One in early 1979 with “Heart of Glass,” their pasticheurs-and-proud stance not only made their string of hits a rare shot of excitement on early-Eighties radio, they foretold the way hits of the future would be stitched together from different genres. Blondie look increasingly visionary in the rearview. It helped that Blondie’s songwriting was, early on, a fairly open door: In its first incarnation, from 1974 to 1982, all seven members wrote, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Ka Releases New Albums Languish Arts and Woeful Studies

With little warning, Brownsville rapper Ka has released his new albums Languish Arts and Woeful Studies. They’re available to purchase on his website. Ka has also released the music video for the Languish Arts song “Ascension.” Watch it below; scroll down for that album’s artwork and tracklist.
MUSIC
withguitars.com

John Mellencamp to reissue Scarecrow

SCARECROW DELUXE, OUT NOVEMBER 4, UNVEILS PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED VERSIONS OF “SMALL TOWN”. “‘With Scarecrow,’ he is determined to make an album that’s not about John Cougar Mellencamp, but about – yes – America. He wants to pay tribute to the heartland’s workers, to stick up for the unglamorous life and to counsel grit and steadfastness.”
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Serves Grunge Style in Distressed Tees & Post-Punk Boots in New York City

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila took a stroll in New York City yesterday, styling versatile “model off duty” looks and black boots. Lila wore post-punk wear with a hint of youthful gen z attitude featured in a white dainty maxi skirt and oversized red, white, and black band tee. She wore a mini black leather shoulder bag and also parted her blond tresses in the middle. Finishing off the look, Lila laced up chunky black leather Dr. Martens with their iconic yellow stitching. A master at casual cool dressing, Moss resembled a rocker chic, wearing a black distressed tee that fell off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Jake Blount: The New Faith review – Afrofuturism for the apocalypse

The New Faith is an Afrofuturist album built from old music – very old music in some cases. Its premise is familiar enough, not least to fans of Octavia Butler’s influential 1993 novel Parable of the Sower: an apocalyptic landscape brought on by ecological collapse, amid which a band of black American refugees seek salvation. In Jake Blount’s account, they are sustained by the spirituals and blues of yesteryear and their imprint of suffering and redemption.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Leo Nocentelli and Farees on the far-reaching influence of Jimi Hendrix and recording with $50 amps

The Meters funk guitar legend has found a like-minded soul in the multi-instrumentalist – here, they share musical philosophies, talk gear, and hint at more music to come. Neo-funk producer, spoken-word artist and multi-instrumentalist Farees makes music that defies easy categorization. On his 2015 debut album, Mississippi to Sahara, he incorporated an Assouf guitar style to pay tribute to both his Tuareg heritage and the music of Delta blues.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy