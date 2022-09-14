Read full article on original website
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
Exit Through The Out Door: the last days of Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin's In Through The Out Door failed to light the blue touch-paper, and their sign-off was more like a match burning out in an ashtray
NME
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
The Warren Zevon albums you should definitely own
Warren Zevon could have carved out a career as a mainstream piano man were it not for his caustic wit, chemical-induced instability and general contempt for the world. These are his best albums
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL・
NME
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ review: dissecting pop’s most-beloved ballad
We’ve all got a ‘Hallelujah’ story. For this writer, Leonard Cohen’s most famous song represents the fragile beauty of musical bonding. An ex-fiancee first played me Jeff Buckley’s version on one of many long nights sitting up digging through our old CDs to sing along to, and it seemed to me to encapsulate the quasi-religious power of the secret chords we’d share with each other, the intrinsic marriage of music, trust, love and unspoken connection. When we broke up, I couldn’t listen to it for years. And so sitting through Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s moving exploration of the man and the song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was something of a trial.
NME
Mura Masa – ‘Demon Time’ review: a future-facing, post-pandemic mash-up
Alex Crossan (aka Mura Masa) was robbed of the chance to properly tour his second album, 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’, thanks to COVID. That album – a sedate, guitar-driven collection of songs on which Crossan sang for the first time – was a reset from the dancefloor-ready eclecticism of his self-titled 2017 debut; its insular feel was well-suited to lengthy periods holed-up indoors.
Guitar World Magazine
How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand
The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
Blondie Were New York Punk’s Pop Masters. They’re Still Ahead of Their Time
In the late Seventies, Blondie were the most widely mocked band of CBGB’s first punk wave — too pop, not rigorous enough. But after they hit Number One in early 1979 with “Heart of Glass,” their pasticheurs-and-proud stance not only made their string of hits a rare shot of excitement on early-Eighties radio, they foretold the way hits of the future would be stitched together from different genres. Blondie look increasingly visionary in the rearview. It helped that Blondie’s songwriting was, early on, a fairly open door: In its first incarnation, from 1974 to 1982, all seven members wrote, with...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani: “You’re not going to sell out theaters or get a billion streams with finger exercises”
The virtuoso imparts some valuable wisdom on where scales should place in an aspiring guitarist's practice routine. To make it as a guitarist in today’s world, you’ve got to know your way around the fretboard. And to build chops, you need to spend countless hours woodshedding and practicing scale runs, right?
Guitar World Magazine
Turns out Randy Rhoads did have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen: “Eddie is a great player”
Quotes from a 1982 interview with Guitar World conflict with recent comments made by Ozzy Osbourne suggesting the Quiet Riot guitarist “didn't have a nice thing to say about Eddie”. The Eddie Van Halen/Randy Rhoads rivalry is one of the most hotly debated topics in the guitar world. As...
Ka Releases New Albums Languish Arts and Woeful Studies
With little warning, Brownsville rapper Ka has released his new albums Languish Arts and Woeful Studies. They’re available to purchase on his website. Ka has also released the music video for the Languish Arts song “Ascension.” Watch it below; scroll down for that album’s artwork and tracklist.
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
withguitars.com
John Mellencamp to reissue Scarecrow
SCARECROW DELUXE, OUT NOVEMBER 4, UNVEILS PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED VERSIONS OF “SMALL TOWN”. “‘With Scarecrow,’ he is determined to make an album that’s not about John Cougar Mellencamp, but about – yes – America. He wants to pay tribute to the heartland’s workers, to stick up for the unglamorous life and to counsel grit and steadfastness.”
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Serves Grunge Style in Distressed Tees & Post-Punk Boots in New York City
Kate Moss and her daughter Lila took a stroll in New York City yesterday, styling versatile “model off duty” looks and black boots. Lila wore post-punk wear with a hint of youthful gen z attitude featured in a white dainty maxi skirt and oversized red, white, and black band tee. She wore a mini black leather shoulder bag and also parted her blond tresses in the middle. Finishing off the look, Lila laced up chunky black leather Dr. Martens with their iconic yellow stitching. A master at casual cool dressing, Moss resembled a rocker chic, wearing a black distressed tee that fell off...
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Review: Pink Floyd’s remixed ‘Animals’ released after delay
“Animals,” Pink Floyd (Sony Music) Nothing is easy when it comes to Pink Floyd and its legacy, which explains why the 2018 remix of the band’s 1977 release “Animals” is just now seeing the light of day. Lead guitarist David Gilmour wouldn’t sign off on the...
Jake Blount: The New Faith review – Afrofuturism for the apocalypse
The New Faith is an Afrofuturist album built from old music – very old music in some cases. Its premise is familiar enough, not least to fans of Octavia Butler’s influential 1993 novel Parable of the Sower: an apocalyptic landscape brought on by ecological collapse, amid which a band of black American refugees seek salvation. In Jake Blount’s account, they are sustained by the spirituals and blues of yesteryear and their imprint of suffering and redemption.
Guitar World Magazine
Leo Nocentelli and Farees on the far-reaching influence of Jimi Hendrix and recording with $50 amps
The Meters funk guitar legend has found a like-minded soul in the multi-instrumentalist – here, they share musical philosophies, talk gear, and hint at more music to come. Neo-funk producer, spoken-word artist and multi-instrumentalist Farees makes music that defies easy categorization. On his 2015 debut album, Mississippi to Sahara, he incorporated an Assouf guitar style to pay tribute to both his Tuareg heritage and the music of Delta blues.
