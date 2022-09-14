ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Your browser's autofill could hand your private info over to scammers, security experts warn

By Michael Finney via
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

Autofill sure makes using a computer easier.

As 7 On Your Side viewer Bill Becker says, "It's like, for example, name or first name, or last name, or even things like Social Security or credit card number. If that stuff is stored in your contact information and autofill is on, it's all automatically filled in for you."

Becker reached out to 7 On Your Side to warn against using autofill.

When 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney inquired how he came by this knowledge and if he worked in data security, Becker answered: "I used to. I left a long time ago, but I've kept current."

VIDEO: FBI issues new warning on QR codes: How scammers can steal your data

The FBI warned consumers that criminals are tampering with some QR codes to steal information and money.

He says texts and emails can be set up to stealthily steal autofill information.

Becker illustrated his point with a text he personally received. He pointed out two digits in a string of letters and numbers that he says are a unique identifier tied to him.

Becker tracked the text back to its source, a South American website.

"It appeared to be an application for an auto loan," he says, "but that's not what it said when it sent me the text message. It said, 'You have a rebate coming.'"

RELATED: Scammers hack into Bay Area victims' phones accessing photos, camera and location in crypto fraud

A new cryptocurrency scam circulating the Bay Area is haunting victims with a new threat - taking control of their mobile device.

Had his autofill been turned on, it could have believed it was filling out a loan form and given up an amazing amount of information.

7 On Your Side asked Sorin Mihailovici to weigh in. He heads up the website, Scam Detector .

"Unfortunately, scammers know this and just like in every other scam, criminals are actually focusing on people being too comfortable with everything they do," he said.

Sorin said the scam was first spotted three years ago, but has really blown up since. "My advice is to go into your settings on your laptop and turn off the autofill feature," he said.

It is simple to do; for instance on an iPad, just go to settings, then the browser, look for autofill and turn the feature off.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

The Verge

Samsung says a data breach revealed some customers’ names, birthdays, and more

Samsung is warning customers about a cybersecurity incident in July, where “an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems,” including things like names, birthdays, contact info, and product registration information. The company says it discovered the breach on August 4th, and is currently investigating it with “a leading outside cybersecurity firm.”
BUSINESS
komando.com

4 vital steps to protect your online accounts from hackers and scammers

You can never be too safe from cybercriminals, and you need all the help you can get to avoid becoming another victim among countless others. Run a small business? You’re even more exposed to cybercrime. Imagine your hard work being held at ransom by a hacker or your data falling into the hands of the competition. Tap or click here for three security steps every small business needs to take right now.
APPLE
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
RETAIL
