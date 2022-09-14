ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WIBX 950

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
One Green Planet

‘Evidence Dogs’ at LA Shelters Will Get to Leave Their Kennels and Go on Walks Again

A dog named Bruce had already suffered a rough life before he arrived at a Los Angeles city kennel. Just last year, a man without a shirt or shoes came to the shelter with Bruce and demanded that he be euthanized. When the shelter politely denied his request, he pulled out a box cutter and slashed the dog’s neck in front of the employees, The Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Puppy Play sessions and free Pack Walks help socialize and enrich your dogs

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Megan, owner and professional dog trainer at Marigold Holistic Pet Care to talk all about her Puppy Play sessions and Pack Walks. These are amazing opportunities to meet fellow dog-owners and tap into Megan’s knowledge. She has been professionally training for over 12 years.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Pendulum#Pandemic#Euthanasia#The University Of Florida
Wyoming Public Media

Wyoming Public Media

Laramie, WY
128
Followers
0
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering NPR programming, state news, arts & culture reporting, classical, jazz, contemporary music, podcasts, and more. Connecting Wyoming through news and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and educates

 https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy