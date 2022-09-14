Read full article on original website
Related
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Listen to Rescue Dog's Heartbreaking Cries at Shelter: 'She Needs Out'
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
One Green Planet
‘Evidence Dogs’ at LA Shelters Will Get to Leave Their Kennels and Go on Walks Again
A dog named Bruce had already suffered a rough life before he arrived at a Los Angeles city kennel. Just last year, a man without a shirt or shoes came to the shelter with Bruce and demanded that he be euthanized. When the shelter politely denied his request, he pulled out a box cutter and slashed the dog’s neck in front of the employees, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Therapists, Psychologists, And Other Mental Health Experts Are Sharing "Red Flags" To Look For In The First Six Months Of A Relationship
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
WTAJ
Puppy Play sessions and free Pack Walks help socialize and enrich your dogs
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Megan, owner and professional dog trainer at Marigold Holistic Pet Care to talk all about her Puppy Play sessions and Pack Walks. These are amazing opportunities to meet fellow dog-owners and tap into Megan’s knowledge. She has been professionally training for over 12 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
A patio for your cat: Catios are the new craze, here’s why and the benefits they provide
Some people have a meshed screen patio on their back porches to sit in during warm summer evenings to enjoy a drink and fresh air while staying free of pesky bugs. Others use it as a sun and plant room, giving ample access to the sun and rain without worrying about leaf-eating critters.
Wyoming Public Media
Laramie, WY
128
Followers
0
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT
Offering NPR programming, state news, arts & culture reporting, classical, jazz, contemporary music, podcasts, and more. Connecting Wyoming through news and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and educateshttps://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Comments / 0