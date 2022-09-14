ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Smithonian

Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting

On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
VISUAL ART
HeySoCal

The Huntington acquires new art pieces to add to British collections

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has acquired a group of art works to add to its British collections, including a large-scale Jacobean portrait of a noblewoman, probably by Robert Peake the Elder, and a rare British painting of a Black man made around 1800. Among other purchased works were a set of drawings relating to the girl depicted in The Huntington’s “Pinkie” by Thomas Lawrence; a modernist pastel by C.R.W. Nevinson; and a vase by Christopher Dresser, one of Britain’s most important designers of the late 19th century.
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

For more than a century visitors have enjoyed the exotic collections of Frederick Horniman at a museum named in his honour - but do they really remember him? New book explores his family's interesting history

Mr. Horniman’s Walrus: Legacies of a Remarkable Victorian Family. In 1886, one of the star attractions of the Colonial and Indian Exhibition in Kensington was a stuffed walrus. Queen Victoria visited the exhibition and admired it. It may have been the first time she’d seen a walrus. It was...
MUSEUMS
Phys.org

Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery

The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
CINCINNATI, OH

