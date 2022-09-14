The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has acquired a group of art works to add to its British collections, including a large-scale Jacobean portrait of a noblewoman, probably by Robert Peake the Elder, and a rare British painting of a Black man made around 1800. Among other purchased works were a set of drawings relating to the girl depicted in The Huntington’s “Pinkie” by Thomas Lawrence; a modernist pastel by C.R.W. Nevinson; and a vase by Christopher Dresser, one of Britain’s most important designers of the late 19th century.

VISUAL ART ・ 21 HOURS AGO