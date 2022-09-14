Read full article on original website
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Vermeer exhibit to unite Milkmaid, Girl with a Pearl Earring
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum will unite two iconic paintings from Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer early next year — The Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Milkmaid. In an unprecedented blockbuster exhibit starting in February, the most famous museum in the Netherlands will bring together 27...
Smithonian
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
The Huntington acquires new art pieces to add to British collections
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has acquired a group of art works to add to its British collections, including a large-scale Jacobean portrait of a noblewoman, probably by Robert Peake the Elder, and a rare British painting of a Black man made around 1800. Among other purchased works were a set of drawings relating to the girl depicted in The Huntington’s “Pinkie” by Thomas Lawrence; a modernist pastel by C.R.W. Nevinson; and a vase by Christopher Dresser, one of Britain’s most important designers of the late 19th century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
For more than a century visitors have enjoyed the exotic collections of Frederick Horniman at a museum named in his honour - but do they really remember him? New book explores his family's interesting history
Mr. Horniman’s Walrus: Legacies of a Remarkable Victorian Family. In 1886, one of the star attractions of the Colonial and Indian Exhibition in Kensington was a stuffed walrus. Queen Victoria visited the exhibition and admired it. It may have been the first time she’d seen a walrus. It was...
‘Forgotten master’: English artist whose work was lost for 120 years celebrated
A forgotten 19th-century artist whose entire oeuvre disappeared for 120 years has been compared to JMW Turner by a leading art historian. John Louis Petit, an English clergyman who gave up his calling to focus on art and architecture, produced thousands of paintings that were widely exhibited but never sold.
Phys.org
Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery
The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
