Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Perspective Shifts Needed To Bring Parents Closer to Their Children
Parenting is a challenging task, but it is a beautiful one. More than raising the future generation firsthand, parenting is beautiful because of the bond and relationship a mother and a father create and share with their children from childhood to adulthood. However, it is unfortunate that some parents hold...
parentherald.com
Awareness On Children And Teens Depression Increases, Yet There Is Still A Lack On Diagnosis And Treatment
Depression is a condition found only in adults. This was psychiatry's general consensus up until the mid-1990s, Tamsin Ford, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Cambridge, UK, stated. However, it has since become obvious that adolescence is a very crucial period for mental health. Research by JAMA...
parentherald.com
Pets and Children: How Pets May Not Boost Children's Health?
Pets carry germs and infections that can cause illness to both parents and children. Different animals also bear various health risks. The most common illness your child might catch from a pet is stomach illness and food poisoning. Some animals carry a more harmful disease that can also affect a child's health, HSE reported.
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. A new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
msn.com
Is There A Connection Between Teenagers Drinking Energy Drinks And Future Drug Use?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that energy drinks are a type of beverage that contain additives like sugar, caffeine, and stimulants like guarana, L-carnitine, and taurine. Most energy drinks contain a substantial amount of these ingredients. Energy drinks may have some benefits — like bolstering your energy...
How A Lack Of Adequate Sleep Can Affect Your Teen's Health
Nowadays teenagers have a variety of distractions to keep them up for hours. However, lack of sleep can end up affecting them more than you think.
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Centra
Body Dysmorphia Test
Whether it’s that lower belly pooch or that “hello betty” arm flab you can’t get rid of, many of us have a certain physical feature that we wish we could change. It’s not uncommon to feel self-conscious about those features from time to time or even to want to hide them.
Therapists, Psychologists, And Other Mental Health Experts Are Sharing "Red Flags" To Look For In The First Six Months Of A Relationship
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
parentherald.com
The Legal Side of 18th Birthday: What Parents Need To Know When the Child Turns 18?
Significant changes are in for when a child turns 18. Aside from a parent's emotional perspective, being 18 means the child will now have many legal rights. There are also many things parents need to know and do once their child becomes of legal age, per Very Well Family. Turning...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
ASK MR. DAD: Men get postpartum depression
Dear Mr. Dad: I'm a new dad, and a month or so after our son was born, my wife started acting strangely. Thanks to an article you wrote awhile back, I recognized the signs of postpartum depression — she was sleeping more than usual, putting on weight, crying a lot, losing interest in things she loved to do and generally not liking motherhood. I convinced her to see a therapist who specializes in postpartum depression, and she's better now. Looking back, I realize that I've been struggling with some odd symptoms, too: I'm having a lot of trouble making decisions, I'm frequently angry, and I find myself avoiding my wife and baby. I asked the therapist who helped my wife whether I might have postpartum depression, too, but she just about laughed me out of the room. Do new dads get depressed? And if so, what can I do to get help?
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
Men, Tell Us About The Toxic Things Your Dad Did That Stuck With You
Plenty of men live with generational trauma that started with toxic ideas they learned from their fathers.
scitechdaily.com
Helping People Lose Weight: Deep Brain Stimulation Could Treat Binge Eating Disorder
A pilot study reveals that an implanted brain stimulator significantly decreased bingeing episodes and assisted patients in losing weight. According to researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a small device that detects food craving-related brain activity in an important brain region and reacts by electrically stimulating that region has shown promise in a pilot clinical trial in two patients with loss-of-control binge eating disorder (BED).
Nature.com
The vicious cycle of depression and obesity
Is it time for obesity to be treated as a mental-health concern?. Benjamin Plackett is a science journalist based in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Worldwide obesity rates have almost tripled since 1975. At the same time, rates of depression have steadily risen. Since...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
As smartphone use may be linked to earlier puberty: How is too much phone time affecting our kids?
Is your child or teenager seemingly always glued to their smartphone? If you’ve ever wondered how this might be impacting them, you’re not alone.According to a new study presented at the 60th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, the blue light emitted from phone and tablet screens may alter certain hormone levels, and increase the chance of early puberty in children.Researchers believe this is linked to how blue light suppresses the secretion of melatonin – a hormone that helps control the sleep cycle. One of the researchers, Dr Aylin Kilinc Ugurlu, from Ankara City Hospital in Turkey, said: “As this...
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
Comments / 0