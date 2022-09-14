ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

KBTX.com

Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Houston, TX
Groveton, TX
Trinity County, TX
Groveton, TX
Kennard, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Crockett, TX
Trinity County, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CLEVELAND DRUG BUST

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a narcotics search warrant at 601 Helen St, Cleveland, Texas. Information was received that methamphetamine was being distributed from that location. The LCSO Special Response Unit (SRT), a LCSO K9 Unit, and the Cleveland Police Department worked together in serving the search warrant and securing the residence.
CLEVELAND, TX
Greg Ritchie
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
CONROE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The individual involved in Tuesday’s barricaded standoff with law enforcement died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. According to a report by the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office, before barricading himself inside a residence in the 3200 block of State Highway 204 around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the individual apparently threatened other residents and made suicidal statements. Deputies were informed that the individual had numerous firearms and weapons in the residence.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect

Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event (SAFFE) Day this Saturday. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. It is a fun event...
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi

GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
GRAPELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action

Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Elks Help Houston County Meals on Wheels

HOUSTON COUNTY – Crockett Elks Lodge #1729 Chairman Dean Anderson donated $2,000 on behalf of the local Elks Lodge to the Houston County Meals on Wheels program. “We have had an association with the Meals on Wheels program for three out of the last four years,” Anderson said. “This ‘spotlight grant’ is one of the grants we move around town. We also donated to some veterans earlier this year. We are happy to do this; Meals on Wheels is a great program.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX

