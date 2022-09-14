Read full article on original website
KTRE
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. Troopers say the students were in...
messenger-news.com
Paul Adam Richardson
Paul Adam Richardson (44) of Grapeland, TX, was born July 25, 1978 to parents Patricia and Bobby Richardson. He was always generous heart giving of himself, his time, and effort to help others. He always put forward his best effort and was always eager to make things better for those who needed help. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, grandson, and friend. He will be missed dearly but his light will continue to shine bright within our hearts.
messenger-news.com
Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi
GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
Sinkhole developing at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD reported a sinkhole has developed on the high school campus on the Main Campus Drive Wednesday afternoon. The district said the sinkhole is just beyond the guard gate and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up. School officials are diverting all...
messenger-news.com
Participants in 9/11 Ceremony Remember That Terrible Day
HOUSTON COUNTY – A ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held in Crockett Downtown Park Saturday, Sept. 11. Local residents and law enforcement officers gathered in the park to share their memories about the attacks. See videos of the flag raising and the singing of the national anthem at the end of this story.
messenger-news.com
Crockett Elks Help Houston County Meals on Wheels
HOUSTON COUNTY – Crockett Elks Lodge #1729 Chairman Dean Anderson donated $2,000 on behalf of the local Elks Lodge to the Houston County Meals on Wheels program. “We have had an association with the Meals on Wheels program for three out of the last four years,” Anderson said. “This ‘spotlight grant’ is one of the grants we move around town. We also donated to some veterans earlier this year. We are happy to do this; Meals on Wheels is a great program.”
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
messenger-news.com
“Boots and Bling” Gala Raises over $50,000 for Kalin’s Center
EAST TEXAS – The Crockett Civic Center was decked out in style Saturday, Sept. 10 as the “Boots and Bling” Gala dinner and fundraiser got underway. Kalin’s Center was started in 2001 and was established as a safe environment for abused children to tell their story. The Center serves Houston and Trinity Counties working with local law enforcement and Child Protective Services. The Center is located at 201 Renaissance Way in Crockett. The Center is not for profit and depends on donations and fundraisers like the “Boots and Bling” event.
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
messenger-news.com
Mary Allen Museum Reopens to Community Fanfare
CROCKETT – The Mary Allen Museum Heritage House opened its doors for an open house Saturday, Sept. 10 in Crockett. Located on South Fourth Street near Loop 304, the house has undergone extensive renovations outside and within. The museum was open for tours of their extensive exhibits of the...
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
KTRE
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
