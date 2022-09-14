ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latexo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
messenger-news.com

Paul Adam Richardson

Paul Adam Richardson (44) of Grapeland, TX, was born July 25, 1978 to parents Patricia and Bobby Richardson. He was always generous heart giving of himself, his time, and effort to help others. He always put forward his best effort and was always eager to make things better for those who needed help. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, grandson, and friend. He will be missed dearly but his light will continue to shine bright within our hearts.
GRAPELAND, TX
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi

GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
GRAPELAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latexo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS19

Sinkhole developing at Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD reported a sinkhole has developed on the high school campus on the Main Campus Drive Wednesday afternoon. The district said the sinkhole is just beyond the guard gate and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up. School officials are diverting all...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
messenger-news.com

Participants in 9/11 Ceremony Remember That Terrible Day

HOUSTON COUNTY – A ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held in Crockett Downtown Park Saturday, Sept. 11. Local residents and law enforcement officers gathered in the park to share their memories about the attacks. See videos of the flag raising and the singing of the national anthem at the end of this story.
CROCKETT, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Elks Help Houston County Meals on Wheels

HOUSTON COUNTY – Crockett Elks Lodge #1729 Chairman Dean Anderson donated $2,000 on behalf of the local Elks Lodge to the Houston County Meals on Wheels program. “We have had an association with the Meals on Wheels program for three out of the last four years,” Anderson said. “This ‘spotlight grant’ is one of the grants we move around town. We also donated to some veterans earlier this year. We are happy to do this; Meals on Wheels is a great program.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Ritchie
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills

This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latexo Volleyball Coach#Crockett Medical Center
KICKS 105

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
messenger-news.com

“Boots and Bling” Gala Raises over $50,000 for Kalin’s Center

EAST TEXAS – The Crockett Civic Center was decked out in style Saturday, Sept. 10 as the “Boots and Bling” Gala dinner and fundraiser got underway. Kalin’s Center was started in 2001 and was established as a safe environment for abused children to tell their story. The Center serves Houston and Trinity Counties working with local law enforcement and Child Protective Services. The Center is located at 201 Renaissance Way in Crockett. The Center is not for profit and depends on donations and fundraisers like the “Boots and Bling” event.
CROCKETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
messenger-news.com

Mary Allen Museum Reopens to Community Fanfare

CROCKETT – The Mary Allen Museum Heritage House opened its doors for an open house Saturday, Sept. 10 in Crockett. Located on South Fourth Street near Loop 304, the house has undergone extensive renovations outside and within. The museum was open for tours of their extensive exhibits of the...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy