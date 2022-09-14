Read full article on original website
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 25 Oregon's contest with No. 12 BYU (2-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars arrive in Eugene with all sorts of momentum. A home win over a top 10 a week ago will do that for most teams. The program hopes to make it two straight wins over ranked teams after knocking off No. 9 Baylor in double-overtime last week.
All eyes were on the Oregon Ducks this year, until they weren’t. After a week 1 dismantling at the hands of the defending national champions, Oregon will once again be in the limelight this coming weekend as they get set to host the No. 14 BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium. It not only brings the first top-25 matchup in Eugene since 2019, but will give the Ducks a chance to prove themselves as one of the better teams in the nation, far better than the team we saw lose to Georgia 49-3 in the first game of the year. With a 12:30 p.m. kick, the sun will be shining in Eugene, and the Ducks will be looking the part on a big stage. Here’s a look at the uniforms that they released for the game on Saturday: Oregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU Cougars11
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
In the aftermath of a big win over Baylor, BYU’s players celebrated with their raucous blue-clad fans who rushed the field in Provo, Utah. The victory moved the Cougars (2-0) up nine spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and gave the team a boost nationally in its final year as an FBS independent. But the attention quickly shifted to this Saturday’s game at Oregon and the latest opportunity to make the season special. Offensive lineman Connor Pay called it all “business as usual” at BYU. “We love it when the fans get excited, especially after a big win like that, but for us our minds are all on Oregon now and preparing the same way we do every week,” he said. “After a very emotional win, we regroup, refocus and prepare the way we know how. As long as we do what we’re coached to do, then we’ll be okay and be ready to play.”
The injury list was extensive prior to the Eastern Washington game, but in the week leading up to BYU, that list is growing smaller, which means the Ducks are becoming healthier. The good news is offensive lineman Ryan Walk should see time on the field after missing the second half of the Georgia game and all of the Eastern Washington contest. Coming off the list is right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Ducks will need all the firepower they can muster against the No. 14 Cougars, and it seems as if Oregon’s Justin Flowe dodged a bullet after...
