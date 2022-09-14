Read full article on original website
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
Former FBI official says Russian, Chinese, and Iranian spies could have tried to infiltrate Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Former FBI official Peter Strzok says "any competent foreign intelligence service" would have tried to enter Mar-a-Lago. He cited Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba as possible countries that these agents came from. Strzok was fired from the FBI after sending anti-Trump messages, and is a frequent target of his attacks.
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Trump spokesman says paper ‘colluded’ with FBI over nuclear secrets claims – but doesn’t deny accusation
Donald Trump’s spokesperson has accused The Washington Post of ”colluding” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after it reported that the former president kept details of a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities at his Florida home.Taylor Budowich, the former president’s communications director, alleged the Post “continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration” without denying the report.“...instead of operating openly and honestly, they collude in never-ending leaks and lies at the expense of the integrity of the FBI and DOJ [Department of Justice],” Mr Budowich said in his attack against the newspaper.The FBI, during its...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
The Justice Department is investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that if Trump is prosecuted there will be riots. Graham said federal law enforcement has a "double standard" when it comes to Trump. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday there will be riots if...
2 weeks ago Trump dismissed the idea that he may have taken nuclear docs as FBI 'subterfuge.' A new report says he did.
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied being in possession of any classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says
The US government reclaimed 300-plus classified documents from Trump, The New York Times reported. The National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve government property, the outlet said. But Trump reportedly described the items as "mine" and resisted efforts to return the materials. Former President Donald Trump resisted returning...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
Trump baselessly bashed Obama for transferring records from the White House to Chicago. Here's why Obama was allowed while Trump is under scrutiny by the FBI.
The National Archives took it upon itself to dispel Trump's claims.
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Knew Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Allowed to Store Classified Documents: DOJ
The newly released redacted affidavit said that former President Donald Trump's team was notified that his Florida home was not considered a secure facility.
Despite being out of office for a year and a half, Donald Trump said 'weirdo' Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner 'last week'
The former president said the tech executive, who Trump has accused of election interference and fraud, congratulated him on his popularity on Facebook.
Jared Kushner says Trump governed in a 'peculiar' way and did 'what he thought was appropriate' with the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Jared Kushner said Trump governed in a "peculiar" way while weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid. He said his father-in-law probably did what he thought was "appropriate" with classified documents. Kushner also dodged a question on whether he would want to work for Trump again. Jared Kushner this week weighed...
Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News ‘There Will Be Riots in the Street’ if Trump Is Prosecuted for Mar-a-Lago Raid (Video)
Trump shared the senator’s ”Sunday Night in America“ interview to Truth Social. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Fox News Sunday evening to discuss, among other things, the ongoing investigation of former president Donald Trump and the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. In a viral clip from...
Trump's former White House lawyer says the DOJ's Capitol riot investigation is the most dangerous legal threat he faces
Ex-Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb told Insider that the Jan. 6 probe is the most dangerous legal threat to Trump. The investigation is "at the heart of what the Justice Department would take seriously," Cobb said. Trump is at the center of multiple federal and state criminal investigations, and...
Trump lawyer claimed boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only held 'news clippings:' WaPo
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump falsely told the National Archives that 12 boxes containing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only contained "news clippings," The Washington Post reported Friday. In a September 2021 call, Pat Philbin, a lawyer for Trump and former White House deputy counsel, told the federal agency...
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
