WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas got things started with a leadoff homer for the Washington Nationals, and they ended up with four solo shots in a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and entered with an NL-low 122 homers — the AL’s Detroit Tigers were at 91. After Thomas hit his 16th of the season off Marlins starter Trevor Rogers — who left in the second inning with back muscle discomfort — Luke Voit took Jeff Brigham (0-1) deep in the third for his 21st. Victor Robles then broke a 3-all tie by connecting off Brigham in the fourth for his fifth homer this year, and Alex Call’s fourth homer came against Cole Sulser in the fifth. Add in an RBI double by Riley Adams in the second off Rogers, and Washington scored one run in each of the first five innings en route to a 5-3 lead.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO