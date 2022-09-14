Read full article on original website
Jaylen Watson: First Career INT Was ‘Surreal Feeling'
Watson's preparation and foresight aligned in the Chiefs' thrilling Week 1 victory over LA.
247Sports
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Watson: I woke up knowing I’d get a pick
Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson was not one of the marquee names in Thursday night’s game, but he wound up coming up with the marquee play of the evening. Watson picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on the Chiefs’ 1-yard-line in the fourth quarter and returned the ball 99 yards for the go-ahead score in a 27-24 Chiefs victory. Watson was a seventh-round pick this year and was playing in place of injured first-rounder Trent McDuffie, which left him feeling pretty sure that the Chargers were going to be looking his way on Thursday night.
NFL・
Gators commit T.J. Searcy was nearly at a loss for words inside the Swamp
A pair of additional SEC programs are still pushing hard for Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy.
Thomas hits 1 of 4 homers in Nationals' 5-3 win over Marlins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas got things started with a leadoff homer for the Washington Nationals, and they ended up with four solo shots in a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and entered with an NL-low 122 homers — the AL’s Detroit Tigers were at 91. After Thomas hit his 16th of the season off Marlins starter Trevor Rogers — who left in the second inning with back muscle discomfort — Luke Voit took Jeff Brigham (0-1) deep in the third for his 21st. Victor Robles then broke a 3-all tie by connecting off Brigham in the fourth for his fifth homer this year, and Alex Call’s fourth homer came against Cole Sulser in the fifth. Add in an RBI double by Riley Adams in the second off Rogers, and Washington scored one run in each of the first five innings en route to a 5-3 lead.
Watch: True Freshman TE Oscar Delp scores first TD as a Georgia Bulldog
Georgia football is putting on a clinic versus South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs have 462 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns. The last score came from true freshman tight end Oscar Delp, who caught his first touchdown as a Georgia Bulldog on a 28-yard reception from backup quarterback Carson Beck.
